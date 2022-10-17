AB Deckhand

Rose Cay Maritime (RCM), founded in 2021, operates a Jones Act fleet of 18 vessels, operating along the United State Coast, primarily in the Northeast and US Gulf. The fleet consists of tugs ranging from 4,000 to 10,000 H.P. and barges ranging from 55,000 to 260,000 bbls. RCM provides safe and reliable transport of cargo to a variety of valued customers.

Description:

Rose Cay Maritim e is in search of AB Deckhands to add to our growing team. We are looking for ABs of all experience levels, as well as recent graduates of m Maritime academies. We currently have openings in the Northeast, as well as down in the Gulf!

Responsibilities:

• Ensures that the vessel always projects a professional and well-maintained appearance, keeping all areas clean, neat, and organized.

• Obey all lawful commands from the Master and OICNW, and fully implement and operate the vessel in compliance with company guidelines.

• Stands watch/ lookout as directed.

• Ensure that the Master or Officer in charge of a navigational watch is made aware of all known aspects of the condition of the vessel, including condition of the barge and the equipment being used to push, pulled, and hauled alongside.

• Minimize any distraction from the operation of the vessel or performance of duty. • Assists as needed on barge as it pertains to non-cargo operations or in the vessel engine room as required.

• Reports all deficiencies to equipment or the vessel, observations, of safety hazards, and TSMS non=conformities to the OICNW or Master.

Requirements:

• Prior tugboat/ ATB experience is preferred.

• Must have current, up-to-date USCG Merchant Mariner Credential with AB rating, Passport, STCW, and TWIC card.

• Able to be medically fit for duty upon pre-employment physical, annual physical, and drug screening.

• High School diploma or equivalent.

A typical Schedule consists of 30 days on and 30 days off.

Benefits: Medical/ Dental/ Vision, 401(k) Plan, Bonus Holiday Pay per Company Policy, and Discretionary Performance Based Bonuses!