2023 R/V Taani Relief Chief Engineer Pool

Department Ship Operations (OAS)

Position Title Academic Wage Appt - Hourly

Job Title Academic Wage-Hourly: 2023 R/V Taani Relief Chief Engineer Pool

Appointment Type Academic Wage/Short Term

Job Location Newport

Position Appointment Percent 100

Appointment Basis 12

Faculty Status Regular

Tenure Status Fixed-Term

Pay Method Hourly

Pay Period 16th - 15th of the following month

Pay Date Last working day of the month

Recommended Full-Time Salary Range $41.68-$72.68 per hour

Oregon State University’s Ship Operations unit within the College of Earth, Oceanic, and Atmospheric Sciences invites applications for future full-time (1.00 FTE), 12-month, hourly academic wage (as needed) Relief Chief Engineer positions. Appointments are anticipated to last up to one year from appointment date.

The relief Chief Engineer is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the machinery, mechanical, and electrical systems on the Research Vessel (R/V) Taani, under the overall direction of the Master.

Summary of Benefits: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/benefits/prospective-employee

To calculate our Total Rewards Package use this link: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/benefits/new-employees/benefits-calculator

60% – Stands watch as needed as the roving engineer at sea and as daily duty engineer in ports other than Newport on a rotating basis with the other engineers. Assumes responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the engineering plant including constant checks of pressures and temperatures, fuel consumption, fluid levels, and conditions of operating machinery to ensure safe, economical, and efficient operation. Updates computerized maintenance software and other logs/records as needed.

20% – Organizes, directs, and supervises (hires/fires or effectively recommends; plans, assigns, and approves work; disciplines and rewards; responds to grievances; and evaluates performance for direct reports) the Engine Department to provide safe, efficient, and economical operation of the ship’s machinery, mechanical, and electrical systems in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and company policies. Operates, maintains, and repairs ship’s machinery; electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, fuel and ballast systems; and freshwater and saltwater firefighting system.

10% – Maintains an adequate supply of fuel, lube oil, freshwater repair parts, and maintenance materials on board. Reports expenditures of fuel, lube oil, and fresh water, as well as levels remaining on board, to the Master. Keeps engineering daily work logs. Provides reports as necessary, maintaining compliance with the ship’s Safety Management System Manual (SMS).

10% – Schedules engineering watches and assigns daily duties to Engineers, in consultation with the Master. Repairs or replaces broken parts using hand tools, precision tools, arc and gas welders, and lathes. Assists in repair of scientific equipment as requested and within the capability of department personnel. Directs the maintenance of firefighting equipment. Serves as a required member of the fire response team, administers First Aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when required. Performs other duties as assigned.



Valid Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) with the following rating: Chief Engineer Limited Oceans issued by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

Current Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) endorsements as appropriate for this position.

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC).

Ability to obtain a passport.

Ability to speak, read, and write English.

Meet Coast Guard drug testing requirements.

Solid understanding of basic computer programs including Microsoft Office products.

Minimum of one (1) year experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) programs.

Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) with the following rating: Chief Engineer Unlimited HP issued by the USCG.

Two years’ experience as Chief Engineer of a comparable size vessel, or equivalent military service.

Prior experience working on research vessels in the UNOLS fleet or elsewhere.

2 years of experience working with a safety management system as described in the International Safety Management (ISM) code.

At least one year of supervisory experience.

Vessel Security Officer Certificate.

Fast Rescue Boat Certificate.

K POS DO Maintenance Training.

A demonstrable commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity.

The employee in this position is required to work on board OSU operated research vessels at sea on research cruises that may last from one day to three weeks or more before returning to port, in ocean and weather conditions which are highly variable. The incumbent must not be incapacitated by sea-sickness.

The ability to lift, carry, push, and pull objects weighing up to 40 pounds is required.

Ship Operations is a seven day per week operation; therefore, weekend and holiday work may be required. Shift and/or work assignment may change based on operational needs.

In the event of health risks to the working environment while at sea, Ship Operations may need to require quarantine periods and other health & safety requirements before employees join the vessel or begin work at sea to ensure continuity of business operations.

This position requires a clear and unambiguous commitment to compliance of all National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations for Division I (FBS) universities.

Posting Number P06378UF

Number of Vacancies Multiple

Anticipated Appointment Begin Date 02/01/2023

Anticipated Appointment End Date 10/31/2024

Posting Date 01/10/2023

Full Consideration Date

Closing Date 10/31/2023



In order to maintain an active status within the pool, applicants will need to reapply annually.

Should you no longer wish to remain an applicant for this posting please login and withdraw your application from this posting. Use caution as you will not be able to reapply until the next year.

Please Note: Applicants are contacted only when a need to fill the R/V Taani Relief Chief Engineer position, on a temporary basis, arises.

When applying you will be required to attach the following electronic documents:

1) A resume/CV; and

2) A cover letter indicating how your qualifications and experience have prepared you for this position.

3) Upload License or Certifications:

Valid Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) with the following rating: Chief Engineer Limited Oceans issued by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

You will also be required to submit the names of at least three professional references, their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers as part of the application process.

For additional information please contact: Mathurin Fogg at [email protected]

OSU is committed to the health of our local and global community. All employees and students are required to comply with the university’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Please visit https://covid.oregonstate.edu/ for additional information about OSU’s plans for safety and success, as well as options for compliance with the vaccination program.

OSU commits to inclusive excellence by advancing equity and diversity in all that we do. We are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, and particularly encourage applications from members of historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, LGBTQ community members, and others who demonstrate the ability to help us achieve our vision of a diverse and inclusive community.

OSU will conduct a review of the National Sex Offender Public website prior to hire.

Starting salary within the salary range will be commensurate with skills, education, and experience.

Any required license and/or certification may be uploaded as License or Certification 1 (or 2, 3, 4 as needed). The online application system will allow you to attach your license/certification if the PDF file is 9MB or less. If over 9MB in size, submit to contact person listed. The license and/or certification must be received by the closing date if not uploaded with your application.

