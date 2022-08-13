Zephyr Group Provides World-Leading Parts Service

Through the acquisition of SKV, Zephyr has brought together two of the world’s top independent engine parts distributors in the same group, creating a world-class parts and service resource under one roof. The combination marks a natural evolution for two of the most established names in marine engine parts and service, and it creates synergies that will benefit customers worldwide.



Together as Zephyr Group, Zephyr and SKV stock the largest range of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) spare parts in the world. Our customer base includes more than 1,500 clients in 70 countries. With over 30 official partners and 5,000 square meters of warehousing space, Zephyr Group has access to a complete range of engine parts from reputable and reliable suppliers for the vast majority of two and four stroke engines.



Zephyr has 50 years of proven experience in distribution, and SKV brings another 150 years of expertise to the operation. For more than a century and a half, SKV has manufactured engines under license, supplied spare engine parts and provided engine overhauls. Zephyr Group can also provide reconditioning services for cylinder heads, governors, turbochargers and more, including repairs in shipyard.

This combination of capabilities sets Zephyr Group apart, and it builds on Zephyr's core value proposition: high quality parts and service, 24/7 support, extensive in-stock inventory and the fastest possible delivery timelines. No matter how complex the problem, Zephyr strives to find solutions for customers.



Like our customers, Zephyr Group also values social responsibility, and we are working proactively to advance the industry's green transition. Zephyr is a partner in the EU SusTunTech project, which aims to develop innovative monitoring and decisionmaking systems to improve tuna fishery sustainability. The project offers a cost-effective system to improve the energy efficiency of tuna fishing vessels by at least 25 percent, using a combination of fuel savings, better route planning, and improved detection of fish. The objective is to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement without reducing fish production.



To learn more, visit Zephyr Group at SMM Hamburg (Sept. 6-9) at booth A4.417; at IMPA London (Sept. 13-14) at booth 79; or online at https://www.zephyr-group.eu/.

