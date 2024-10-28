What Do Sustainable Solutions for Ship Hotel and Catering Areas Look Like?

The marine industry is rapidly developing sustainable solutions in all aspects of operations, still recognizing that much work remains. In ship hotel and catering areas, environmental benefits can be achieved by prolonging equipment life, smart design, reducing energy, water, and steam consumption, minimizing waste, and increasing recycling and reuse.

Quality That Lasts with Recycling and Reuse

Recycling and reuse options for demolished materials and environmentally friendly alternatives significantly impact ship construction and modernization. Extending product lifetimes and promoting circularity support sustainability goals. By identifying solutions that extend the lifetime of products and promoting circularity in the industry, we can support the owners in achieving their sustainability goals.

Optimized and Smart Designs

Optimizing designs and layouts enhances sustainability and efficiency. Lighter materials reduce fuel consumption. In catering and laundry areas, fewer pieces of equipment and smaller areas reduce material and energy usage. Well-designed layouts increase safety, well-being, and productivity.

Modular cabin solutions optimize material usage, minimize waste, and reduce human errors. This approach enhances operational efficiency and results in a more sustainable outcome. The more we repeat the same solutions and materials on a ship or even a series of ships, the less waste we will generate, and the smaller relative material margins are needed.

Planned Maintenance and Condition Visibility

Planned maintenance and condition monitoring extend equipment life, prevent breakdowns, and optimize performance. Digital solutions track conditions and manage maintenance schedules efficiently. Like in any other industry or commodity, this proactive approach helps us address issues early, optimize performance, and reduce downtime, leading to more efficient and sustainable operations.

Consumption Monitoring Systems

Sustainable solutions that reduce consumption often lead to cost savings. ALMACO’s GEM (Galley Energy Management System) and REM (Refrigeration Equipment Monitoring System) help galley crews save energy by recommending optimal times to turn equipment on and off. There is a saying that what gets measured gets done, and this is especially true when good results are celebrated and rewarded.

Paradigm Shift in Refrigeration Technology

Freon, commonly used in refrigeration, is harmful to the environment. ALMACO supports CO2 refrigeration solutions for new builds, minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. Switching from traditional solutions to CO2 refrigeration solutions helps minimize greenhouse gas emissions.

Logistics and Mobile Factories

ALMACO’s Mobile Cabin Factory concept reduces carbon emissions and supports local economies. Building cabins on-site reduces emissions from material shipment. With a Mobile Cabin Factory, we don’t have to transport fully assembled cabins from the factory to the site. Instead, we can build the cabins on the site or very close to it. This drastically reduces emissions caused by the shipment of materials, as we can ship them directly to the site instead of first sending them to a distant factory.

Global Network of Suppliers and Partners

Choosing the right partners, subcontractors, and suppliers is essential. ALMACO collaborates with entities that share a sustainable mindset, accessing innovative solutions aligned with sustainability goals. We have established a global network of suppliers and partners who share our sustainable mindset, and we are also opting for sustainable solutions from our current suppliers.

Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast

Peter Drucker famously said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” This is also true when it comes to strategies to become more sustainable. A strong culture drives sustainability in product development and customer solutions. Employees aligned with a sustainable mindset are more likely to innovate and implement eco-friendly practices. This kind of culture is cultivated by living as we preach throughout the organization and ensuring sustainability is always on the table and demanded constantly.

ALMACO strives to decrease operation costs as well as collect measurable data for the owners. We also make sure to train and engage hotel and galley crew already before boarding, as well as continuously during operation. Both for internal operations and service portfolio development, ALMACO emphasizes sustainable practices. In 2023, the Finnish subsidiary earned the WWF Green Office Certification.

Safety and Quality are Nonnegotiable

Prioritizing worker safety and adhering to rigorous standards is crucial. ALMACO complies with the 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System and the 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, ensuring employee protection and environmental standards. Our quality processes, including the 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standard, guarantee operational excellence. Commitments like these ensure that our employees work safely while following environmental and sustainability standards.