What Do Sustainable Solutions for Ship Hotel and Catering Areas Look Like?

Published Oct 28, 2024 1:24 PM by ALMACO

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The marine industry is rapidly developing sustainable solutions in all aspects of operations, still recognizing that muc...

provision stores layout and design

Perfecting Designs and Layouts for Provision Stores 

Published Jan 13, 2022 2:10 PM by ALMACO

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; What are the most important things to consider when creating provision stores and layouts? Let me start by emphasizin...

ALMACO design and installs system on French supply ships

Chantiers de L’Atlantique Chooses ALMACO for FLOTLOG Supply Ships

Published Feb 1, 2021 9:38 AM by ALMACO

Posted in: Shipbuilding

Work is proceeding on the next generation of logistic support ships for the French Navy. Recently, Chantiers de L&rsquo;Atlantique...

