Solarglide’s Bridge Solar Screens Renew Type Approval from Lloyds

SG Glider Installed on the bridge windows

As specialists in all things blinds and window coverings for the marine industry, quality is at the very heart of Solarglide. The company’s founding product, SG Glider Solar Screens, recently, once again, secured the Lloyds Type Approval.

What is Type Approval?

Because all of Solarglide’s products are designed and manufactured for use on sea-going vessels, the company, like everyone in the maritime industry, is governed by several class societies. Each society carries out tests and quality standard assessments to ensure ships and other floating vessels are safe and fit for purpose.

Type approval, from any of the world’s class societies, is seen as a trusted stamp of quality assurance. Type approval is an expensive and time-consuming process to go through, but the trust and assurance it gives to our customers is well worth the effort.

Solarglide’s Solar Screen Renews Lloyds Type Approval

Solarglide successfully renewal Type Approval for the SG Glider bridge solar screens in May 2021. These are retractable solar screens installed on the bridge wheelhouse of a vessel. They help improve bridge navigational safety, reduce heat, and control glare in bright sunshine.

The SG Glider solar screens improve safety and make the bridge a more comfortable place to be for the crew. Not to mention the benefits of keeping equipment cool and eliminating UV radiation, which can cause furnishings to fade. Without solar screens, life aboard a vessel in tropical conditions can become extremely uncomfortable for all concerned.

What’s Involved in Winning Type Approval?

Solarglide’s products are tested to ensure the performance of its materials lives up to the claims made about the product. The company’s factory was visited by representatives of the class society and the company had to provide evidence submissions from suppliers and experts in the field.

Because Solarglide offers four different colors of solar film, all four were tested, including specific film batches, to ensure sources and materials remained unchanged – and that the company did not compromise on quality.

While there’s no obligation for ships to have solar screens fitted, Solarglide’s experience shows that the vast majority of mariners, captains, and superintendents insist on having them fitted to ensure the health and comfort of their crew, equipment, and vessels.

Solarglide’s gratitude and thanks go to Mike Pringle (CEO) and Emma St Pier (HR) for all their effort in renewing the Type Approval – originally achieved by Mike Pringle before SolarGlide was established as a new company. Back then, Mike obtained the world’s first-ever Type Approval for bridge navigational solar screens with Lloyds Register. This then set the framework for the industry and the Type Approval became the standard for this product globally. It also helped to raise quality standards and root out those companies selling solar film that wasn’t fit for purpose.

What are the Plans for Solarglide?

Solarglide is currently in the process of obtaining Type Approval for its adhesive window film range as well as our blackout and dim out privacy blinds – the company’s goal is to achieve this during 2021.

The latest renewal joins the company’s other marks of quality – IMO and MED approved products include the fabrics used in its privacy blinds, curtains, sheers, and roman blinds. The certificates take pride of place at Solarglide HQ.

To find out more about Solarglide solar screens and products visit www.solarglide.com

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.