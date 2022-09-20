Shift Leads with Safety to Deliver Clean Energy Storage Solutions

Shift Clean Energy has announced that it has received Type Approval from both the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Japanese Marine Standards (NK) for its energy storage system. Shift energy storage systems (ESS) now have the most Type Approvals on the market.

Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS are used for hybrid or fully electric propulsion systems for marine, offshore and inland waterway applications alongside land-based industrial and renewable energy applications. Shift batteries rank among the safest in the world due to Shift’s patented integrated cooling system, with each battery cell encased in its own cooling channel.

Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift, commented: “We are proud to lead the market with our energy storage systems that have received the most Type Approvals on the market for safety and quality standards. At Shift, safety is our number one priority. Our focus has always been on building the safest and most robust energy storage solutions to electrify and decarbonize.”

In March 2022, Shift Clean Energy received approval from the US-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its energy storage solution (ESS). In 2021, Shift announced its approval certification under new 2020 class rules for commercial vessel batteries set out by classification society DNV GL - one of the first energy storage solutions (ESS) providers to adhere to the new testing standard.

Shift is a leading supplier of clean energy solutions to the marine market and beyond, with offices and channel partners in Canada, the US, Europe, India, Asia, the Middle East and New Zealand. Shift is responsible for some of the first electrified vessels in the market, including the first electric ferry in southern Europe in Aveiro, Portugal, and a pilot program to electrify harbour vessels at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

