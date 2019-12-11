SafeLearn Enters Cooperation with Mintra Group

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-11 17:10:00

In an effort to expand its business horizons to a broader global reach, SafeLearn, a product line of Safebridge, signs a cooperation agreement with Mintra Group. SafeLearn ECDIS Type-Specific Courses are available on the Mintra Group Marketplace and users can now enjoy easy access to this wide range of accredited maritime-specific online courses.

Safebridge, with 25 years of experience in the maritime sector, offers a wide range of accredited e-learning courses designed to address the needs of the maritime industry. Up to the present, the company has issued more than 170,000 certificates and holds cooperations with major ECDIS manufacturers all around the globe.

Cooperation with Mintra Group marks another significant milestone for the company, and all of the SafeLearn ECDIS Type-Specific Training Courses are now available on the Mintra Group Marketplace.

All courses are manufacturer-approved, accredited by the Nautical Institute and additionally, they feature the “FreePlay” mode. More specifically, this unique feature allows the trainee to practice on the actual equipment through a virtual environment and in this way the user receives real hands-on training, thus deeper understanding of the usage of the equipment before going onboard.

Interested users can easily log on the Mintra Group Marketplace, acquire the course they need from a wide range of options, and begin practicing any time and from any place in the world.

This cooperation with Mintra Group further demonstrates the value of SafeLearn in delivering superior quality in online education, with maritime-specific courses addressing the specific educational needs of seafarers.

“This new cooperation is of great potential for SafeLearn and our portfolio, opening more horizons and helping us in reaching even more markets around the world. The idea is to add value through esteemed partners like Mintra Group, while defining our footprint in the maritime industry,” states Valentinos Steliou, Product Manager of SafeLearn.

About Mintra

Mintra Group is the leading provider of workforce management systems, creating digital solutions for safety, educational development and operational performance. With more than 30 years in the industry, the company provides services to more than 110 countries from its headquarters in Oslo, Norway. For more information please visit www.mintratrainingportal.com/en/

About Safebridge

SafeLearn is the product line of Safebridge, one of the maritime sector’s leading global providers of full-stack digital crew competence management solutions. Safebridge is well-known for its ECDIS manufacturer-approved e-learning training courses, which acted as the pillar for the company’s success as well as e-assessment and digital certification platforms. To date, Safebridge has accumulated close to 1300 valued clients in more than 87 countries around the world. For more information please visit www.safebridge.net

