Safebridge Receives Three Prestigious Awards in 2019

By Safebridge 2019-12-10 19:05:00

Following years of hard work to revolutionise and digitalise the crew competence management in the maritime industry, Safebridge has its strong efforts recognised after being awarded three very prestigious awards at this year’s high caliber events around the globe.

As one of the maritime sector’s leading providers of digital crew competence management solutions, Safebridge is the proud recipient of three prestigious awards at this year’s key maritime events.

Innovation and Technology Solutions Award – CrewConnect Global Conference 2019, Manila, Philippines. This award was given to Safebridge in recognition of its significant contribution to moving the maritime industry towards the digital track with a positive effect on the crew.

Digital Solution Award – World ECDIS Day 2019, Hamburg, Germany. Given to Safebridge for developing and offering cutting-edge innovative technology to the maritime industry.

Innovations and Entrepreneurship Award – YoungShip Cyprus Awards 2019, Limassol Cyprus. The award was given to Safebridge for inspiring young people working in the shipping industry and for being a continuous supporter of YoungShip Cyprus.

Each of these high caliber events had panels consisting of top industry professionals, who took it upon themselves to shortlist and select this year’s top industry leaders. Such awards underline the fact that the maritime industry is ready to embrace innovation, digitalisation, and the continuous efforts of companies like Safebridge that strive to deliver solutions that will help the industry move to a higher, digital level.

“Not only that winning these awards shows that we at Safebridge are ahead in developing the right products, but at the same time it is a huge compliment to all our Safebridge colleagues and their ambiguous efforts to make this vision materialize,” Prof. Capt. Ralph Becker-Heins, CEO, Safebridge.

About Safebridge

Safebridge is one of the maritime sector’s leading global providers of full-stack

digital crew competence management solutions. The company’s primary focus is the provision of innovative web-based platforms for e-assessment (SafeMetrix), e-learning (SafeLearn) and e-certification (myCert).

To find out more about Safebridge and its portfolio of digital maritime solutions please visit www.safebridge.net

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.