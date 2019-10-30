Power Your Business Forward at the 2019 International Workboat Show

By International WorkBoat Show 2019-10-30 17:19:43

The clock is ticking and the 2019 edition of the International WorkBoat Show is just around the corner. There is so much to look forward to at this year's show, from world class exhibits to the education you need to be ready for 2020 and beyond.



Connect with the industry's top suppliers and service providers

The International WorkBoat Show exhibit floor is made up of over a thousand exhibitors presenting the latest innovations, solutions, products, and services. If it can power your business forward, you'll find it on the WorkBoat Show floor.



From interactive demonstrations to knowledgeable staff that can answer any question, WorkBoat Show exhibitors are here to help your business grow.

Dive Deeper with the WorkBoat Annual Conference

This year's Conference Program is the ultimate commercial marine education experience - custom designed to provide cutting edge content and networking opportunities in a fully comprehensive format.

The 2019 program will feature intensive half day sessions that focus on four key sectors of the commercial marine industry:

• Offshore,

• Maintenance & Repair

• Shipyards

• Inland and Passenger Vessel

• Tugs and Coastal Towing.

Find out what’s on the horizon in the WorkBoat Think Tank

The Think Tank is moderated by the WorkBoat Editorial Team and will host interactive discussions in an open setting that will allow the audience to get up close and personal with industry thought leaders. In this space you can expect panel discussions ranging from Autonomous Tech to Offshore Wind to Hybrids as well as sessions presented by both the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S.Navy.

Take advantage of the experience that only comes once a year

It's not every day you are surrounded by over 10,000 peers who "do what you do." The International WorkBoat Show is a unique opportunity to come together with like-minded individuals to network, learn and do business. From productive days on the show floor to exciting nights filled with friends and great food, there is nothing quite like it.

