Portchain Collaborates with Port of Tanjung Pelepas

Port of Tanjung Pelepas By Portchain 01-29-2020 06:44:00

Portchain, a provider of advanced analytics and AI solutions for the shipping industry, has announced that one of the world’s leading terminals, Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) in Malaysia, has deployed Portchain’s Berth Optimization Engine as a part of the terminal’s ambitious digitization journey.

Portchain has recently deployed its AI-centered Berth Optimization Engine to automate and optimize PTP’s berth planning operations. Its algorithms will enable PTP to deploy their assets more effectively to increase berth productivity and reduce operating costs. Furthermore, the application enables better collaboration between terminal departments as well as allowing the port to operate as a “paperless” terminal.

“As one of the leading terminals in the world, PTP has put in place an ambitious digitization plan which we are proud to be part of. At Portchain we are excited to be working with PTP to help them realize their plans to optimize their operations and provide a better customer experience. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to pioneer new ways of creating value for terminal operators and carriers alike,” Thor Thorup, CCO, Portchain.

“Portchain and PTP wanted to take the efficiency gains one step further, by also digitizing the customer experience. Portchain’s cloud-based solution is used in 24/7 port operations, and being a SaaS product, updates are being deployed continuously and seamlessly without any downtime” Thorup adds.

“PTP remains competitive by establishing its terminal as one of the best equipped and most technologically advanced ports in the region. All this is in line with PTP’s aspiration to become an advanced preferred port in the region. A port which operates and offers smart solutions that will help optimise operations, promote efficiency and reduce logistics costs in a safe environment,” says Marco Neelsen, CEO of PTP.

“We are on an ambitious multi-year digitization journey to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers, and we want to work with partners that share our vision in the industry. To achieve our ambition, we are using world-leading solutions such as Portchain’s Berth Optimization Engine. Portchain is a pleasure to work with and has worked collaboratively with us to drive value,” says Joe Schofield, COO, PTP.

“Shipping liners have recently received live access. They have been using it daily to monitor and collaborate with PTP’s planning teams to optimize berthing operations. Getting real-time berthing information helps container carriers optimize their schedules and ensure the lowest cost of operations,” Schofield adds.

About Portchain

Portchain is a Copenhagen-based tech company founded by three former McKinsey & Company project managers, that builds AI-powered planning tools for container carriers and terminals. Portchain is working with several of the largest operators in the industry. Founded in 2017, Portchain has received $5 million in funding from several senior shipping executives and the founders of a leading tech company, among others.

For more information about Portchain, visit www.portchain.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/portchain

About Port of Tanjung Pelepas

The Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) is Malaysia’s largest container terminal. The port delivers reliable, efficient and advanced services to major shipping lines and box operators, providing shippers in Malaysia and abroad extensive connectivity to the global market. PTP is a joint venture between MMC Corporation Berhad (70 percent), a utilities and infrastructure group and APM Terminals (30 percent), a leading global ports group with a global port network in 62 countries.



For more information, please visit http://www.ptp.com.my/

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.