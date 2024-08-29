PALFINGER MARINE's PFM 2100: A New Era of Heavy-Duty Cranes

At SMM 2024, PALFINGER MARINE, the global partner for pioneering and reliable deck equipment and lifesaving appliances, presents the new PFM 2100, a heavy-duty foldable knuckle boom crane that represents a significant step forward in marine technology. The PFM 2100 is the result of a dedicated research and engineering phase that sets new standards in the industry.

Pioneering design and enhanced performance

The PFM 2100 crane features PALFINGER's patented P-profile, offering superior lifting capabilities while maintaining a lightweight structure. This unique design with nine boom extensions allows a lifting capacity of more than 4,000 kilograms at an unprecedented maximum outreach of 29 meters. The advanced hydraulic flow control system enables the operator to manage multiple hydraulic functions simultaneously, increasing efficiency and precision in operations.

“What makes this product launch so special is that the PFM 2100 is a completely newly developed product by PALFINGER MARINE, with outstanding unique selling points that give the crane a significant edge over our competitors in the market. This innovation is a direct response to industry demands for more powerful and versatile cranes, particularly for service and work boats as well as the aquaculture industry,” says Johannes Nußbaumer, Global Product Manager Marine & Wind Cranes at PALFINGER MARINE.

Intensive testing ensures reliability

The PFM 2100 has undergone extensive testing to ensure it meets and exceeds industry standards. From functional assessments to overload tests at 125 percent capacity, the crane has been pushed to its limits to guarantee its reliability and safety. In addition to the operational testing, the PFM 2100 was subjected to a comprehensive lifetime endurance test to validate the durability of its structural components and fatigue calculations of the crane structure. Throughout this 24/7 test, the crane performed with maximum capacity, proving its robustness and resilience under continuous heavy use.

Setting new standards for the industry

PALFINGER MARINE's introduction of the PFM 2100 marks a significant leap forward in crane technology. The official launch will take place at the SMM 2024 in Hamburg from September 3 to 6, the world’s leading maritime trade show. Additionally, PALFINGER MARINE will present the PK 25.001 M, a fully foldable knuckle boom crane representing the fifth and latest redesign of the new PK slewing cylinder generation as well as its new totally enclosed lifeboat (P-TELB) series at SMM 2024.

With the PFM 2100, PALFINGER MARINE continues to drive innovation, offering solutions that not only meet the current demands of the marine industry but also anticipate future needs. This launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering state-of-the-art technology that enhances operational efficiency and supports the evolving demands of its customers and partners worldwide.