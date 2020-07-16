North American and European Shipowners Join Phenomenal Online Event

By IGGS Group 07-15-2020 12:27:00

2020 has brought challenges that no one could expect. For the maritime industry, it was already a challenging year as the IMO 2020 regulations came into effect. With all this turbulence and uncertainty, we have come to the third quarter of the year, and shipowners and ship managers have expressed their need for a gathering to exchange ideas, good practices and to look for necessary technologies.

This time, after thorough evaluation of the needs of the industry, IGGS Group took a decision to bring together the maritime industries of Europe and North America (and beyond) for an exceptional two-day online gathering. Featuring the diverse range of shipowners and ship managers – cruise ships, ferries, cargo ships, bulk carriers, tankers, exploration vessels etc. – the EURO – AMERICAN Shipping Forum Online is going to be the event that the industry needs.

Having already built a trusted name in the industry, the maritime networking experts at IGGS Group promise to deliver two days of critical insights, latest updates and most importantly necessary connections in order to proceed with new partnerships.

EURO – AMERICAN Shipping Forum Online

Organizer: IGGS Group

Date and Time: September 15 -16, 2:00 PM CET (GMT +2)

For more information, please visit: https://www.euroamericanshippingforum.com/

This article is sponsored by IGGS Group.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.