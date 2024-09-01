Navigating the Future: Elomatic Launches Aura APM at SMM Hamburg

As the maritime industry gathers for the much-anticipated SMM Hamburg, Elomatic is pleased to announce the launch of its new Aura Asset Performance Management (APM) system. With decades of experience, Elomatic has established itself as a leader in maritime consulting and engineering, consistently positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation.

Aura is a predictive maintenance platform designed to transform asset performance management in the maritime sector. Through the integration of intelligent, data-driven systems, Aura provides shipowners and operators with comprehensive access to customizable data streams from their assets, setting a new benchmark for predictive maintenance management.

The launch of Aura at SMM marks a significant moment in Elomatic’s product and service development, representing the result of a two-year collaboration between Elomatic and Silo AI, Europe’s largest private AI lab, and now part of AMD. The partnership combines Elomatic’s expertise in ship design, and industry insight, with Silo AI’s proven track record in AI technology, data, and software development. Together, they have developed a highly customizable, 360-degree APM system, designed to modernize the maritime industry’s approach to assets management by harnessing the power of data insight.

At its core, Aura enhances operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability – key themes that align with the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

Elomatic's commitment to innovation is evident in Aura's design. The system is not just another digital tool; it represents a shift from the traditional, rigid maintenance schedules to a more dynamic, data-driven approach. Aura offers shipowners and operators a powerful means of optimizing their assets' lifetime value while reducing operational costs, by providing clear data-driven insights.

The maritime industry has been largely left behind by the digital transition other sectors have benefited from. Despite the vast amounts of operational, commercial, and environmental data generated by modern vessels, much of this data remains underutilized due to fragmented storage and outdated systems. Aura seeks to bridge this gap, by offering a platform that consolidates data from various sources, providing clear, actionable insights that empower decision-making.

A key feature of Aura is its ability to integrate sensor data with insights from the crew, creating a holistic view of a vessel's condition. The ability to properly harness this data and align it with the expertise of crew members onboard to identify particular patterns creates significant potential for enhanced operational efficiencies. This integration allows for more precise monitoring and predictive maintenance, significantly reducing the risk of costly breakdowns and unplanned downtime. By moving away from the "tick-box" mentality associated with compliance-driven maintenance, Aura enables a proactive approach that enhances both safety and efficiency.

As the industry continues its digital transition, the need for smart systems that streamline operations and improve efficiency has never been greater. Aura embodies this shift, offering an intuitive user-friendly interface that brings together all the critical data a shipowner needs in one accessible platform. From the engine room to the bridge, Aura’s smart systems can identify areas for improvement, whether it's reducing emissions, or scheduling maintenance.

Over time, the integration of AI into APM systems will allow the platform to evolve. As the system learns, it moves from simple alerts to predictive analytics, suggesting future problems and prescriptive solutions. For instance, Aura will be able to optimize maintenance schedules by analyzing sensor data to determine exactly when and where maintenance is needed, which promises to significantly reduce costly breakdowns compared to traditional maintenance management. This level of precision not only reduces costs but also extends the lifespan of assets, ensuring that vessels remain competitive throughout their operational life.

Aura will also evolve to support more sustainable operations by integrating seamlessly with other specialized tools and software, which allows Aura to combine AI-driven insight with data from various sources, such as ship tracking and route analysis software. Such an advanced system environment can collaborate to identify opportunities for reducing fuel consumption, optimizing inventory management, and voyage optimization, all of which contributes to more sustainable operations. As the industry moves towards net-zero emissions, Aura is future-proofed to provide the tools needed to support the industry’s ambitious targets.

As Aura continues to evolve, it will do so alongside the industry’s needs, incorporating more sophisticated functionality that is designed to support the day-to-day operations of both onshore and offshore teams, paving the way for even greater levels of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

As the maritime industry looks to manage the challenges of the 21st century, the need for innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiencies has never been more pressing. Elomatic, with its history of excellence in maritime, design, consulting, and engineering, is at the forefront of this transformation, not just helping the industry to navigate the future, but also helping to shape it.

For those attending SMM Hamburg, the unveiling of Aura is an opportunity to witness firsthand the future of maritime asset performance management.

Aura will be officially launched during SMM on Wednesday 4th September during a live demonstration between 11:00-12:00, at Hall B1.OG, 200, Elomatic.

This article is sponsored by Elomatic. For more information visit them online.