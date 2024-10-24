Navigating Complexity: How Maritime Leaders Gain a Decision Advantage

In this interview, Kevin Baxter, Veson Nautical’s new communications lead, speaks to President and COO Sean Riley about how Veson is helping clients handle increasing risk and complexity in maritime freight.

Sean, let’s start with you—how did you get into the maritime industry and find yourself at Veson Nautical?

It’s been an interesting journey. I’m based in Boston and started my career in strategy consulting, working with private equity firms and advising businesses on strategic initiatives. Later, I transitioned to a supply chain software company that served the energy and oil and gas industries. That’s when I came across Veson, and thanks to a serendipitous family connection, I connected with our founder, John Veson. We’ve been working together for more than twelve years now.

As a new member of the team, could you give me an overview of what Veson Nautical does and how it’s evolved over the years?

Veson is a software and data company dedicated to the maritime space. We started with an enterprise software platform that helps clients manage bulk marine freight operations, including chartering, vessel operations, and financials. Over time, we saw that our clients needed more than software; they needed data at the point of decision. In response, we have acquired four data companies in recent years to integrate their capabilities into our platform, enabling us to provide clients with high-quality data to support real-time decision-making. This has become extremely important in maritime freight.

Veson has introduced the concept of “compounding complexity.” Could you expand on what this means and how it’s impacting our clients?

Absolutely. Today we are seeing a multitude of risk factors being introduced into maritime freight. Issues around new regulations, rapid onset geopolitical crises and disruptions, cybersecurity threats, and heightened expectations around decarbonization are combining to raise the level of ambiguity and uncertainty in maritime trade. Veson thinks of these as waves of compounding complexity—each challenge is unique, but the combination of the challenges is what really drives the complexity.

The 20-plus years that Veson has been innovating with our clients gives us a unique and powerful viewpoint on the challenges and what success looks like in maritime. We believe contracts sit at the heart of it all. From freight, to assets, derivatives and FFAs, bunkers and bunker hedges, and allied services, nearly every key decision in maritime is driven by a contract. Each one involves multiple counterparties and unique terms and this paints an increasingly complicated picture. Complexity in contracts isn’t a new concept, but we are seeing new external factors adding additional layers of complication. These combine to raise exposure to risks.

So, how can maritime businesses manage these risks and turn challenges into opportunities?

First, it’s crucial to understand that risk is inherent in this industry. Instead of trying to eliminate risk, it’s about identifying, understanding and managing risk effectively. We see our clients using digital tools and data to evaluate these risks and make better decisions. For example, AI and automation can help teams process large amounts of information quickly and identify patterns, which is something we’re integrating into our own platform to help users handle complex workflows like demurrage and claims management more efficiently.

In my first few weeks at Veson I’ve heard a lot about “decision advantage.” Could you explain what this means and what it should mean to maritime businesses?

The decision advantage is all about navigating these waves of compounding complexity successfully. This means managing compound risks confidently while maximizing profit, having full control of your decision outcomes, creating clarity, and leveraging the best data and algorithms. Keep in mind, the amount of data available is increasing at an almost exponential rate, so actively managing and thinking through your approach to managing data is a key piece of the puzzle. Essentially, it’s about moving from a reactionary mindset to a proactive one, where you’re using technology and data to their full advantage to stay ahead.

In terms of harnessing new technology, how is Veson leveraging AI and data to support clients?

AI plays a significant role in elevating human performance and supporting decision-making. We are implementing AI in several different areas across our tools. On the software side, for example, our IMOS platform soon will include AI-powered document parsing capabilities, which can analyze unstructured claims data and consolidate it into a standardized workflow. Our goal is to provide the software, and the data needed to understand, for example, the impact of different types of fuel on carbon emissions, the cost of calling at various ports, or overall voyage performance. We want our clients to be able to evaluate these variables in real time and at every level—from individual voyages to entire fleets. Internally, we are using AI across our business to increase developer productivity, to accelerate response times in our Technical Solutions team, and to help clients proactively understand new capabilities we are delivering.

Do you believe collaboration is becoming more critical in maritime? What role does it play in navigating today’s complexities?

Collaboration is key. The industry is shifting from opacity to understanding how transparency can benefit everyone. This requires collaboration. This shift allows businesses to orchestrate contract execution more effectively and share data that’s beneficial to all parties involved. For example, sharing non-sensitive information like ETA changes or scheduling updates can eliminate inefficiencies and enhance supply chain visibility. Veson is building solutions that enable this type of collaboration while protecting sensitive data, because when everyone is on the same page, the whole ecosystem benefits.

One of the biggest challenges right now is sustainability and compliance with new regulations. How are clients responding to this?

Sustainability and regulatory compliance are top of mind for everyone. European regulations like FuelEU are leading the charge, but it’s a global issue because vessels move between regional jurisdictions. Some clients are proactively managing these changes and making carbon-conscious decisions at the portfolio level. Others are just starting to understand the impact. Veson’s role is providing the tools that help clients evaluate these regulations at the voyage and vessel level and at the fleet level, so they can make informed decisions about fuel choices, route planning, and compliance.

It sounds like there’s a lot of momentum for change. What’s next for Veson Nautical?

We’re excited about several upcoming product developments that bring together data, AI, and collaboration in new ways. We have recently announced the launch of IMOS X, a modern and mobile friendly experience for our IMOS Platform clients. With the initial workflows, stakeholders can view real-time, reliable data within their decision-making processes, including voyage, cargo, port call, and claim data. We see this as a crucial step towards building a more connected and resilient maritime ecosystem. In 2025, we have a few more planned releases that will continue to push our clients forward.

Thank you, Sean. It’s clear that Veson is at the forefront of helping the maritime industry navigate its most pressing challenges. We look forward to seeing what comes next.

Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to coming back with further updates!

