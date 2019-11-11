myCert has been Shortlisted for an Award at CrewConnect Global 2019

By Safebridge 2019-11-11 15:20:00

myCert , a product line of Safebridge , has been nominated and shortlisted for this year’s Innovation and Technology Solutions Award at the CrewConnect Global 2019 Conference .

This category is dedicated to companies which demonstrate a significant contribution to moving the maritime industry along the digital technology track and to positively impact crews in any of the following areas: marine training and education, seafarer welfare, seafarer recruitment or engagement and professional advancement.

myCert joins a distinguished group of other high calibre nominees including Rivertrace Limited UK, Inmarsat and Kongsberg Maritime.

The nomination of myCert in such a prestigious global event, underlines the platform’s innovation and solution for the maritime industry, taking the traditional certification management ecosystem to a higher, more secure and digital level. This is a true recognition of myCert efforts, being acknowledged by the industry’s professionals on a global level.

CrewConnect Global will take place from November 18 – 21 and the Industry Solutions Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday November 20.

About CrewConnect Global

CrewConnect Global 2019 will take place from November 18 until November 21, 2019 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila Hotel in Manila, Philippines.

With over 500 delegates, more than 80 high calibre speakers and more than 50 exhibitors showcasing innovative solutions for crewing and training, this is a three-day event of invaluable networking opportunities. This event brings together the industry’s professionals from all over the globe under one roof, making it the world’s largest and most influential gathering for the maritime community. For the first time this year, the event features three new additions: the Women in Shipping Summit, the CrewConnect Global Awards and the CruiseConnect Global Summit.

Visit www.crewconnectglobal.com for the detailed conference schedule and read about this year’s “Industry Solutions Awards.”

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.