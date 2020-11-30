Lalizas Launches its Hydrostatic Release Unit for Life Rafts

By Lalizas 11-29-2020 11:26:00

LALIZAS holds a leading position in the marine industry having manufactured and distributed globally millions of lifejackets, life rafts and other premium lifesaving equipment to the commercial sector.

As an outcome of a long-term experience in life rafts’ manufacturing, the company proceeded with the design and production of its HRU (Hydrostatic Release Unit), suitable for life rafts of all shapes and sizes in the market.

LALIZAS HRU is produced in the EU, in accordance with SOLAS/MED/USCG regulations. All units are made in Greece, in the same factory premises where the mechanism for the LALIZAS inflatable lifejackets is also manufactured; a very well-established product in the market for more than 20 years.

The release of the HRU has been made after three years of research & development as well as quality assurance and testing procedures in order to be safe and reliable.

It is tested and approved by one of the most demanding notified bodies in the category of lifesaving appliances, the FORCE Certification A/S.

The mechanism is being automatically activated, in the event of sinking, in a depth of between 1.5 and 4 m. No spare parts or maintenance are required, while replacement is needed 2 years after installation on board. Its maximum lifetime is 5 years after the production date.

LALIZAS proudly keeps on serving the maritime professionals around the world, providing them with up-to-date solutions.

Placing safety as a top priority, the manufacturer covers all forms of safety solutions that can be delivered aboard cruise vessels, commercial ships or oil rigs. FFE, LSA and PPE, such as life rafts, lifejackets, immersion suits, lifejacket lights, lifebuoy rings & lights, PSK & GSK as well as breathing devices, are developed by LALIZAS in-house R&D, Design, and Quality Departments with the latest technology and highest standards.

Its in-house Regulatory & Approvals Department ensures that all LALIZAS products stay up-to-date with the market, following the latest international maritime regulations and standards.

For LALIZAS, safety is not just a product, it is an ongoing process.

This content is sponsored by LALIZAS.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.