Kongsberg Digital Hosts "Power Hours" on Maritime Technology

By The Maritime Executive 06-11-2020 01:25:38

Kongsberg Digital is delighted to announce another week of live webinars, following the success of a similar initiative in April. Open to everyone, especially those within the maritime, energy or drilling industries, the sessions will help attendees to stay informed and continue their professional development, wherever they are working.

Hosted by some of the leading experts in the industry, the webinars – which will run from Tuesday June 16 to Thursday June 18 – take the form of ‘Power Hours’ with two consecutive sessions, the first starting at 1500 hours CET and the second at 1600 hours CET. An opportunity for Q&A is included within each webinar, making them a time-efficient way to obtain the latest information about Kongsberg Digital’s wide range of digital solutions, and to learn how digitalization can help your business.

Topics include:

Vessel Insight Benchmark: Introducing a data driven insight into vessel operations – Kurt Swakhoven, VP Product, Kongsberg Digital & Sondre Mortensvik, Customer Success Manager, Kongsberg Digital

– Kurt Swakhoven, VP Product, Kongsberg Digital & Sondre Mortensvik, Customer Success Manager, Kongsberg Digital Energy Production: Simulation in the cloud – Zach Houston, Product Champion, Kognitwin Energy, Kongsberg Digital

– Zach Houston, Product Champion, Kognitwin Energy, Kongsberg Digital Cyber security: Maritime license to operate at risk? – Thijs Timmerman, Senior Manager, KPMG Cyber & Jan-Sigurd Sørensen, VP Maritime Digital Solutions, Kongsberg Digital

– Thijs Timmerman, Senior Manager, KPMG Cyber & Jan-Sigurd Sørensen, VP Maritime Digital Solutions, Kongsberg Digital SiteCom Discovery Portal: Achieve more by empowering your personnel through data – Edward Streeter, Product Manager, Kongsberg Digital & Stian Skjævesland, Sales Manager, Kongsberg Digital

– Edward Streeter, Product Manager, Kongsberg Digital & Stian Skjævesland, Sales Manager, Kongsberg Digital Digitalization of maritime education with K-Sim Connect – Gullik Jensen, Director Technology, Kongsberg Digital

– Gullik Jensen, Director Technology, Kongsberg Digital Energy production: Data contextualization and visualization in digital twins – Håvard Paulshus, Director Solutions, Kongsberg Digital

The webinars are open to all, and there are no restrictions on how many you can attend. For those unable to join the live sessions, recordings will be made available.

For more information and to register your interest, click here.

