Interview: Joey D'Isernia, CEO & Chairman, Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) is a top shipyard for newbuild ferries, workboats and government vessels, and it is investing in new capacity to compete for high-end contracts. To learn more, TME caught up with CEO and Chairman Joey D'Isernia for the details.

ESG is in the middle of further infrastructure expansion - can you tell us how the project is going, and what it will contribute to the yard's capacity?

We have significant infrastructure expansion happening at both our Nelson and Port St. Joe shipyards, which reflects our commitment to investing in the future of both government and commercial shipbuilding. We commenced phase two of a significant infrastructure improvement project at our Nelson Street government shipbuilding facility. This phase includes the construction of 1,000 linear feet of additional bulkhead and berthing space, installation of associated heavy weather mooring infrastructure, the extension of the launch facility by 120 feet to increase the total launch way length to over 500 feet, and the final dredging of vessel berthing spaces and the shipyard turning basin.

These enhancements will significantly increase ESG’s capability to construct and deliver multiple ships per year, supporting future Department of Defense (DOD) shipbuilding goals. We are making significant progress on this expansion and believe it will position us well for future government programs.

We have also put forward a grant application for a dry dock that would create enormous and transformational economic growth for our area and relieve a massive backlog in shipbuilding repair. As I’ve said previously, before we continue down the road of outsourcing our shipbuilding maintenance jobs to our allies, we should invest in our yards who have the talent and the capacity.

ESG recently won new orders for the Fisher Island ferry and Saltchuk's new escort tugs - can you tell us what attracted these customers to ESG?

The Fisher Island ferry and Saltchuk’s escort tug projects highlight ESG’s reputation for reliability and innovation. Our customers are drawn to ESG because of our proven track record of delivering quality vessels on time and on budget, coupled with our ability to customize designs to meet specific operational needs. Additionally, our commitment to quality craftsmanship and our collaborative approach to shipbuilding have solidified ESG as a trusted partner for these high-profile projects.

ESG has successfully delivered 35 ship assist tugs and 21 passenger and/or auto ferries to satisfied customers and we delivered the vehicle passenger ferry Heron to the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) over twenty (20) years ago. We understand that the Heron has been the most reliable ferry in their fleet, of which we are very proud. We look forward to delivering another robust and reliable ESG-built ferry that will serve the residents of Fisher Island for decades to come. We will also soon deliver the ferry Long Island to the McAllister team. We have built 17 high-quality vessels for them and have helped transform their maritime services.

Can you tell us about the progress that USCGC Argus is making, and the other three OPCs?

The USCGC Argus, the lead Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), continues to make excellent progress, with key milestones being achieved on schedule. The next three OPCs—Chase, Ingham, and Rush—are also advancing as planned, reflecting the disciplined project management and skilled workforce at ESG. This program represents a cornerstone of our partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, delivering vessels that will serve as the backbone of their fleet for decades.

ESG is interested in competing for Navy contracts, as well as continued work for the USACE and the USCG. What kind of Navy programs would be most attractive?

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is highly interested in competing for U.S. Navy contracts. We believe the increased capacity and shipyard enhancements at our Nelson St. Shipyard will allow us to better support the Navy’s initiative to expand the shipbuilding industrial base in order to meet the demands of the national defense strategy.

ESG’s dedication to innovation and efficiency makes us a natural partner for the Navy’s evolving needs. We’re unique as a Tier 2 commercial shipyard in that our business systems are DCMA (Defense Contract Management Agency) and DCAA (Defense Contract Audit Agency) certified, making us the only Tier 2 shipyard able to properly manage complex defense contracts. That makes us well-positioned to meet the rising demands of future Navy and Coast Guard programs.

Workforce is a constant concern for shipbuilders these days - what has ESG done to attract and retain the people it needs?

To attract and retain top talent, ESG has implemented a multi-faceted strategy. This includes offering competitive wages and benefits, investing in workforce training programs, and fostering a culture of growth and collaboration. ESG also partners with local technical schools and colleges to build a pipeline of skilled workers, ensuring our workforce remains strong. Programs like our apprenticeship initiative and our focus on employee development have been key in maintaining ESG’s position as an employer of choice.

What role does ESG play in the local community in Panama City?

ESG takes immense pride in being an integral part of the community. Through our Coastline Initiative, we actively engage with local youth by supporting educational programs like welding training and artificial reef construction. These efforts not only contribute to the community’s environmental and educational goals but also help inspire the next generation of shipbuilders and maritime professionals. We also lead events like our annual charity golf and fishing tournaments, biannual blood drives, and volunteer coastal cleanup days.

This article is sponsored by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.