Impact of Digital Technologies on Seafarers' Mental Health and Wellbeing

Despite transitioning towards a net-zero world over the past decade, demand for oil and gas has grown unabated, encouraging the industry to travel further into remote areas to extract and process natural resources. Behind all those endeavors and sophisticated machinery, it's easy to overlook the important roles that men and women play in making this happen.

They are the foundation of every development, often working in rough and remote conditions with little interaction with the modern world. The recent emergency of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations and 5G networks have revolutionized the perception of time and space, but how can these seafarers benefit from the new technology to enhance their wellbeing?

In this article, we will explore how seafarers’ mental health can be improved with reliable internet connectivity (entertainment services) and what benefits this brings to corporations.

Take care of your sailors, attract sailors

One of the primary concerns of professional seafarers is their work-life balance and wellbeing.

The truth is, we all need someone to talk to when we are feeling overwhelmed or are overcome with feelings of loneliness.

With the constant evolution of technology enabling us to stay connected, we can help sailors and other members of the marine merchant community feel connected while they are at sea.

Whether you are looking forward to a video call with your spouse, partner, friends, or family, or you are simply planning to relax after your shift by catching up on the news or a Netflix special, being connected is important. Having reliable internet access to stay connected with the mainland can improve your morale and reduce the sense of isolation that many seafarers struggle with.

In the evening, watching a sports event or a film/series becomes an event the crew can rally around and enjoy together. This shared experience will help the crew bond together in the meantime, releasing the pressure of the day. A new fun corporation culture onboard may even arise.

Companies that take this matter seriously gain visibility and respectability to attract and retain talent. Their sailors will be happier and more satisfied, leading to productivity gains and safety gains. It's a win-win relationship.

