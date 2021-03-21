IGGS Group Will Host Mediterranean Maritime Forum Online

By IGGS Group 03-21-2021 02:39:00

MEDITERRANEAN MARITIME FORUM ONLINE

Online Event, 1:00 PM (GMT+2), March 23 - 24 | 2021

Organized by IGGS Group

This March, on 23rd and 24th, the eyes of the global maritime community will turn to the Mediterranean region as a well-recognized maritime networking expert - IGGS Group - will host the virtual event - Mediterranean Maritime Forum Online.

Among the participants for this unique event forum will be: shipowners; ship managers; ship builders; ports; classification societies; regulators; technology companies and service providers.

Key speakers will include:

Christopher Fee, General Manager - Environment and Sustainability, Oldendorff;

Matthew Los, CEO, Blue Planet Shipping;

Hans Lagerweij, President, Albatros Expeditions;

Stavros Papageorgiou, Operational Technology & Energy Manager, Latsco Shipping;

Georgia Chaloulou, Technical Field Specialist, Chevron Marine Lubricants;

Simon Tandy, Business Development Manager, ComAp

For additional information and to register for the forum please see the IGGS Group online at https://mediterraneanmaritimeforum.com/



