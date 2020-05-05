HAMANN Wastewater Technology for New US Research Vessels

HAMANN AG from Hollenstedt, Germany, is supplying sewage and wastewater management systems for three new US research vessels currently under construction at Gulf Island Shipyard in Houma, Louisiana, USA.

The 199 feet / 60 meters long Regional Class Research Vessels were designed by Glosten from Seattle, USA, in cooperation with Oregon State University. They provide accommodation and workplaces for up to 16 scientists and are operated by a crew of 13. Their purpose is the exploration of the coastal marine environment.

The highest environmental protection requirements and the lowest possible noise emission played an important role in the development of the vessels' design. The extensive newbuilding project is financed by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and managed by Oregon State University.

The first of the three research vessels will be launched this year as RCRV Taani 1 and will be commissioned by Oregon State University on the west coast as part of the University-Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS).

The sewage and wastewater management systems on board the vessels are designed to treat black water from toilets and gray water from showers, washbasins, kitchen sinks and laundries, and can process a peak of 6,000 liters of wastewater per day. HAMANN HL-CONT PLUS 025 wastewater treatment plants with IMO MEPC.227(64) and USCG Type 2 (33 CFR 159) certification are used as a basis. The HAMANN DISSOLVED AIR FLOTATION (DAF) technology used in these plants does not require any filters or membranes, making the plants particularly low-maintenance and reliable. Fluctuations in wastewater volumes caused by fluctuating numbers of people on board are no problem for the systems.

Highly efficient HAMANN grease separators separate the grease components from the galley wastewater to prevent clogging of the pipelines by grease deposits and the formation of hydrogen sulfide in holding tanks.

Automatically controlled HAMANN tank aerators compensate for the lack of oxygen or oxygen consumption in the wastewater holding tanks, which, especially in connection with too high fat content in the wastewater, promotes the formation of toxic and odorous hydrogen sulfide and ultimately of aggressive sulfuric acid.

