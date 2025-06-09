Drew Marine Sets the Standard in Safeguarding Voyages

Your vessels, your crew, and their critical onboard systems are high-value assets under constant threat from corrosion, operational stress, harmful conditions, and unpredictable environmental factors. For almost a century, Drew Marine has been supporting successful ship operations. Our innovative solutions safeguard all vital parts of a vessel to extend equipment life, optimize performance, reduce costly downtime, and safeguard crew wellbeing.

As a trusted partner for ship owners, operators, and crews worldwide, Drew Marine doesn’t just sell products, we deliver peace of mind. Our integrated approach spans water treatment, fuel management, maintenance cleaning solutions, cargo hold and tank cleaning, refrigeration, welding, crew health and safety, and advanced technical support, making us the premier provider of holistic maritime asset protection.

Defining Asset Protection in Maritime

Protection not only covers ship and machinery, but also its crew. In today’s maritime industry, safeguarding assets demands a proactive, science-driven approach. The most effective strategies prevent damage before it occurs, minimize environmental impact, and ensure peak performance while meeting the demands of tightening global regulations.

At Drew Marine, we understand that protecting your fleet is not a one-size-fits-all process. Each vessel’s operational profile, trade routes, fuel type, people, and onboard systems demand a tailored approach and that’s exactly what we deliver.

Comprehensive Solutions for Complete Protection

Drew Marine’s total lifecycle support for fleets span from newbuild planning and delivery through years of operation. Our solutions cover:

• Water Treatment: Protecting boiler water, cooling water, fresh water, and wastewater systems from corrosion, scale, and microbiological fouling; ensuring safe potable water for crew with systems like H Drew O, while keeping boilers and cooling systems operating efficiently.

• Maintenance Chemicals: Maintaining safer, well-kept engine rooms with cleaning and maintenance products that preserve surfaces, protect equipment, keep crews safe, and support essential onboard upkeep.

• Fuel Treatments and Engineered Systems: Enhancing fuel and engine efficiency, protecting engines and fuel systems with onboard condition monitoring tools, and enabling compliance with proven measures for reducing emissions and improving carbon intensity rating.

• Welding Solutions: Arc and gas welding applications on board support the crew’s ability to maintain shipboard equipment and structures, including safety and compliance integrity.

• Refrigeration: Refrigerant products and equipment to maintain refrigeration and air conditioning systems operating at high efficiency. Supporting compliance and regulatory protocols globally while sustaining crew wellbeing in all environments.

• Cargo Hold & Tank Cleaning: Ensuring cargo holds and cargo tanks are properly cleaned for efficient turnaround with products that comply with MARPOL regulations. The new HOLDBRITE suite of cargo hold cleaning products minimizes chemical exposure risk for crews while maximizing cleaning power.

• New Build Support: Developed programs to ensure vessels are equipped with fit-for-purpose systems and chemical programs from day one, reducing long-term asset risks.

Every Drew Marine product is developed with real-world maritime conditions and onboard crew operations in mind. This full-spectrum approach makes Drew Marine not just a supplier, but a strategic partner. Because protecting your ship means protecting your crew, too.

Expertise Beyond Products: Technical Service that Delivers

Drew Marine is your strategic, technical partner. Our global network of technical sales managers and service engineers provide onboard audits, training, and troubleshooting to ensure that every Drew Marine program is properly implemented and maintains compliance for maximum protection and performance.

ESG and Asset Protection: Sustainability Starts with Longevity

The longer a vessel, its crew, and its systems perform efficiently, the smaller its environmental footprint. Drew Marine’s solutions extend the life of fleets while improving fuel efficiency, reducing water consumption, and minimizing waste generation, aligning preservation with corporate ESG goals.

We also recognize that crew safety, health, and retention are essential to sustainable operation. Safer work environments, clean onboard drinking water, reduced exposure to harsh chemicals, and better training all contribute to a more resilient, operationally-fit crew.

The Drew Marine Difference

What sets Drew Marine apart isn’t just our product portfolio— it’s our deep expertise in critical systems and the tangible value we deliver to vessel performance and reliability. We know that every product applied onboard affects equipment performance, regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and especially crew safety.

That’s why Drew Marine takes a collaborative approach, working directly with fleet managers, technical teams, procurement officers, and onboard crews to design personalized programs that truly work for the real-world challenges of global shipping.

Conclusion: Partnering for the Long Haul

For shipowners and operators looking for a proactive, integrated approach to fleet protection, Drew Marine is the proven choice. When your people are protected, your equipment lasts longer. When your systems run smoother, your crew works safer. With a history of innovation and a commitment to customer success, Drew Marine delivers protection you can count on.

Partner with Drew Marine to learn how we can protect what matters most: www.drew-marine.com.



