Digital Versus Paper Certificates

By myCert 2019-09-03 18:00:00

Leading organisations worldwide are embracing the digital transformation. Organisations that adopt modern, effective digital technologies tend to be seen in a positive light by their stakeholders and the wider public. In the following infographic, you can see the main pros and cons for digital certificates, detailed in every aspect.

The above infographic is based on a case study conducted by myCert with the view of giving you a clear comparison between traditional and digital processes of certificate management in the maritime industry. myCert, as the first digital solution for maritime certificates, strives to bring the benefits of digital and blockchain technology to all entities involved in the process by digitalising the complex traditional workflows. It comes as a solution for professional users or businesses to better manage the life cycle of their certificates securely, from one platform, available 24/7, while significantly improving the trust levels between all involved parties.

If your organisation would like to experience the benefits of myCert, please visit www.mycert.com for more details.

This article is sponsored by myCert.



