Dial in the Ride with New Dometic Marine Standard Trim Tabs

A boat that isn’t trimmed properly can pound through the waves for an uncomfortable, wet ride and even suck up considerably more fuel than it should. It can even be unsafe in challenging weather conditions.

Properly adjusting a boat’s trim tabs has an amazing positive affect on how a boat drives and feels, and can make a significant improvement in speed and fuel economy. The challenge has always been the “trial and error” aspect of trim tab operation. Adjusting port and starboard tabs individually with traditional toggle switches is not very intuitive. Especially when you are faced with constantly changing dynamics throughout the day, as wind and waves change and people move and shift around the boat, altering the balance of weight.

Dometic Marine’s new SeaStar Standard Trim Tabs are designed to make trim tab adjustment second nature to operators of all types of boats. The heart of this trim tab system is an intuitive dial controller that lets boaters easily “dial-in” the optimum ride for any situation. All the operator needs to do is turn the dial in the direction they want to level the boat, and the electric actuators respond quickly and precisely to level the ride. Easy-to-see LED lights on the controller indicate port and starboard tab positions, with an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts brightness for optimum visibility in any environment.

There’s also single press Bow Up and Bow Down inputs for manual adjustment, allowing the boater to adjust the attitude of the boat without affecting roll, and vice versa, for precision ride tuning. This intelligent system also has an easy “Favorite” button that makes it easy to return to a boat’s “sweet spot.”

The all-electric trim tab actuators utilize a planetary gearbox, high-torque DC motor and freewheeling ball screw mechanism for instant response and quiet operation. A rugged housing and simple two-piece design minimize water intrusion points and features dual housing seals, a rear seal in a protected bushing area, and a wiper that removes particles from the shaft and protects the rear seal. The result is a trim tab system built for the long run in the harsh marine environment.

The system is designed for use with heavy-duty SeaStar stainless steel trim tabs, yet it can also be integrated with a boat’s existing tabs.

For additional information visit Dometic at Miami Boat Show - February, 16-21, 2022 or visit them online .

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.