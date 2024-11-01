Cummins Showcases Proven Marine Solutions at International Workboat Show

Cummins Inc., a global leader in power solutions, will exhibit its latest marine technologies at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans from November 12-14, 2024. Visitors to Booth 3001 will have the opportunity to examine the QSK38 EPA Tier 4 solution, designed with repower flexibility in mind. This innovative engine provides clean power in a compact package, leveraging trusted technology that operators can depend on for their fleet.

In addition to showcasing their QSK38 EPA Tier 4 solution, Cummins will feature a parts display comparing both brand-new genuine components and parts from a customer’s engine that has operated for over 100,000 hours without an overhaul, demonstrating remarkable durability with only a marginal impact to performance from the nominal specifications. This stands in stark contrast to industry standards, which typically call for overhauls every 20,000 to 25,000 hours and replacements or repowers at 60,000 to 75,000 hours.

Cummins' team of experts will be available throughout the event to discuss the company's commitment to carbon reduction and guide owners in steering their operations towards a more sustainable future. With HVO approval on all high-horsepower engines and compliance with EPA Tier 4 and IMO III standards, Cummins offers immediate solutions for those looking to begin their decarbonization journey.

Gbile Adewunmi, Vice President of Industrial Markets - Power Systems Business at Cummins, will present the company's strategies on the path to Destination Zero for the maritime industry. This presentation will take place on Wednesday at 2:30 PM in Classroom 2, offering attendees valuable insights into Cummins' vision for a sustainable maritime future.

“Cummins is committed to leading the maritime industry toward a sustainable future through innovative power solutions,” said Adewunmi. “Our QSK38 EPA Tier 4 engine exemplifies our dedication to providing reliable, clean power while supporting operators in their decarbonization efforts. As we gather at the International Workboat Show, we look forward to sharing our vision for Destination Zero and collaborating with industry partners to navigate the path toward a more sustainable maritime landscape.”

The company has organized several events throughout the show:

• Repower with Cummins Visitors can enjoy barista-made coffee on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Booth 3001.

• Cummins Happy Hour Network with the Cummins team over drinks on Tuesday and Wednesday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Booth 3001.

• Presentation on Cummins Destination Zero Learn about decarbonization strategies for the marine industry on Wednesday from 2:30 PM to 3:15 PM in Classroom 2.

Cummins invites all attendees to visit Booth 3001 to learn more about the QSK38 EPA Tier 4 solution and engage in conversations about proven technologies that can continue to power the future of maritime operations while addressing environmental challenges.

This article is sponsored by Cummins. For more information visit the company online.