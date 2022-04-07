CORVUS, NAVTEK and BMA Agree to Strengthen Green Energy Ties

The partnership will help progress the principles enshrined in the new EU Fit for 55 policies under the EU Green Deal to achieve zero emission transport sector targets

CORVUS Energy, NAVTEK Naval Technologies and BMA Technologies have agreed to strengthen ties in science and technology towards maritime sector decarbonisation.

The partnership will explore several areas for cooperation including research, innovation and commercialisation to develop innovative technologies regarding “on board swappable energy sources for ships” aiming to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector, supporting fulfilment of the EU strategic long-term vision for a prosperous, modern, competitive and climate neutral economy by 2050.

The announcement was made jointly by three collaborators during the signature of MoU in Nor Shipping 2022 Oslo, the first major international gathering of maritime and ocean industry leaders since the global pandemic.

It aims to strengthen cooperation in areas to promote and develop on board innovative swappable energy sources standards for existing and future battery types, hydrogen fuel cells, liquid energy sources and integrated/interchangeable applications supported by digital powertrain integration technologies for next generation boats and ships.

"We have worked closely with both NAVTEK and BMA on zero-emission ship solutions for many years already. Through successful projects they have proven that they are at the forefront of the design and construction of the green ships of the future," said CORVUS Energy's Senior Vice President Ship Solutions, Ronald Hansen. "We are therefore very proud to enter into this partnership on swappable battery and fuel cell container solutions. This will drive technology further towards zero emission shipping and will help both shipowners and operators to achieve maximum emission reductions and improved financial returns for their ships."

“Today’s announcement marks a new era of cooperation with our closest collaborators, in which we commit to using new innovative technologies to develop world-wide new standards for future fossil fuel free, resilient and smart maritime sector for years to come," said NAVTEK Naval Technologies General Manager Ferhat Acuner. “We are exceptionally proud with our state of art ZEETUG 30, world’s first fully battery power tugboat, that we developed jointly with our invaluable technology partners that won three prestigious international awards”.

"Since the beginning of our journey, our goal is to be the leader in innovative and green technologies. ZEETUG® 30, the world’s first fully battery-operated harbour tug is our first step forward to shape the future together with our excellent partners NAVTEK and Corvus Energy," said BMA Technologies Technology Director Akin Artun. "We are very proud of being a part of this unique project as the electrical system integrator. To protect and enhance the environment we are placing a special emphasis on research and development in line to our main targets. We are strongly convinced that our collaboration will contribute to the efforts reduce carbon emissions for our future generation."

This post is sponsored by CORVUS, NAVTEK and BMA Technologies.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.