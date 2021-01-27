Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety Expands Lifeboat Service and Inspection

Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety (ARMS) announced an expansion of its service capability regarding lifeboats and release gears.

ARMS is now approved by ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) & DNV-GL, as an authorized service and inspection provider for lifeboats by the most popular manufacturers as well as their release gears.

Mark Demmink, CEO of Alexander/Ryan Marine and Safety, commented: “We will continue our efforts to lead the industry with our engineered innovation and customized solutions that allow us to be your trusted business partner."

He explained that for over 50 years, the Houston-based company has earned its partners’ trust aligning its Personal Protection Equipment & Engineered Products to directly meet customers’ and industry needs. ARMS distributes and services industries that demand customized maritime safety solutions.

The technical staff and qualified service engineers are very well known in the offshore industry for their professionalism and dedication to safety throughout their long-term journey in the sector.

Alexander/Ryan Marine & Safety shares its partners’ goal of keeping people safe and assets operating profitably. Its offshore safety solutions have been developed through decades of industry experience and a deep knowledge of regulations and standards, understanding that its customers operate under challenging conditions and high demands.

Alexander/Ryan Marine and Safety is always prepared to serve its trusted partners, and carries a comprehensive stock of lifeboat engine spares for both Bukh and Siyang.

ARMS offers a variety of options for marine engines, being now the official distributor of BUKH, the leading suppliers of SOLAS approved engines for lifeboats, for the USA and Mexico.

