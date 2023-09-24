Agile Telematics for Enhanced Container Asset Management

iStock

In response to the accelerating pace of the maritime market, our partner, a global leader in telematics tracking, sought to expand their asset communication and monitoring services for their clients in the transportation, heavy equipment, maritime, and oil and gas sectors. PCI stepped in with our expertise in antenna design, telematics, and cellular technology to devise a robust and reliable solution.

Our client’s decision to have us as their choice manufacturing partner for telematics led to the successful implementation of a cutting-edge shipping container tracking solution. This strategic collaboration not only reduced our partner's operating costs and enhanced asset utilisation, it also mitigated critical business risks.

Significantly, our contribution enabled our client to expedite their product's time-to-market. Under tight deadlines, we supported the delivery of the solution within an impressive two-month timeframe, thereby accelerating their go-to-market strategy.

The Challenge: Navigating a Rapidly Evolving Maritime Market

Our partner needed to innovate quickly and effectively in the volatile maritime market. As demand surged, they required an advanced telematics solution to enhance the tracking, monitoring, and control of their assets across complex shipping networks. The challenge was twofold: to build a proof-of-concept shipping container tracking solution provided by the client and to manufacture it under a tight deadline.

The Solution: Agile Collaboration and Expertise in Telematics

Capitalising on PCI’s specialised expertise in telematics, antenna design, and cellular technology, we devised a compelling solution that met our partner's supply chain, commercial, and electronics manufacturing expectations. Despite facing significant adversities, our team displayed remarkable resilience and dedication.

We set up a new production line with full Manufacturing Execution System (MES) traceability and partial automation. This advanced production line enabled us to meet our partner's contractual obligations swiftly and efficiently. As a result, we were able to deliver the first batch of units within a remarkably short timeframe of just two months.

The Impact: Enhanced Asset Management and Increased Revenue

The successful implementation of the shipping container tracking solution has dramatically transformed our partner's asset management. Our agile telematics solution has improved container fleet utilisation, reduced dwell times, and minimised repositioning costs. It has also facilitated proactive incident responses, reduced human error with automatic inspections, and provided precise information on the location and status of the shipping containers.

This strategic collaboration has significantly increased PCI’s revenue and positioned us as a trusted partner in the marine telematics segment. It has also fostered stronger teamwork within our organisation, setting the stage for more successful collaborations in the future. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions continues to drive our success and cement our reputation as a leading electronics manufacturing service provider of advanced telematics solutions.

