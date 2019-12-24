The Most Popular Maritime Executive Articles of the Decade

The cruise ship Carnival Vista floats aboard the semisubmersible heavy lift ship Boka Vanguard, July 2019. The Vanguard served as a temporary substitute for a drydock while work on the Vista was completed. (Image courtesy Boskalis) By The Maritime Executive 12-24-2019 01:49:00

As 2019 draws to a close and the 2020s approach, it is a good time to look back at the most popular Maritime Executive articles of the past decade. A perennial favorite on ocean-sourced footware tops the list with more than 260,000 reads, followed by an assortment of headline-grabbing events - the 2011 fire aboard the Carnival Splendor, the Deepwater Horizon blowout, a drydock failure at a shipyard in the Caribbean, the Maersk Honam fire and the salvage of the Costa Concordia. Two popular retrospectives on the secret spy ship Glomar Explorer and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina round out the list.

The most popular articles of the 2010s are:

1. Adidas Releases First Mass-Produced Ocean Plastic Shoe

2. Fire Leaves Cruise Ship Stranded

3. Winners and Losers in Deepwater Horizon Payout

4. Trailer Released for Hurricane Katrina Documentary

5. Video: Heavy Lift Ship Raises Carnival Vista Out of the Water

6. Oasis of the Seas Involved in Drydock Casualty at Shipyard

7. Sunken Japanese Aircraft Carrier Kaga Discovered

8. Salvors Find Remains of Three Maersk Honam Crewmembers

9. Costa Concordia's Million Dollar Recycling Plan

10. Grand Finale for Infamous Glomar Explorer

