Norwegian Royalty Look to Ocean Future at Nor-Shipping 2019

King Harald, left, with Crown Prince Haakon (official portrait courtesy Royal House of Norway)

By Nor-Shipping 2019-05-07 15:58:29

King Harald of Norway and his son Crown Prince Haakon will demonstrate their support for industries that contribute to a healthy, productive ocean at Nor-Shipping 2019. The King will appear in person at Nor-Shipping’s Opening Ceremony at Oslo City Hall on June 3, while his son and heir to the throne will be the guest of honor at the Ocean Leadership Conference on June 4.

His Majesty King Harald will attend a ceremony combining presentations, entertainment and award announcements, with the winners of the Young Entrepreneur and Next Generation Ship Awards announced at the event. At the Ocean Leadership Conference, Crown Prince Haakon will hear insights from global thought leaders including Admiral Michael Rogers, the former director of the National Security Agency (NSA), Nobel Laureate (Economics) prize winner Paul M. Romer, and IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim, amongst others.

Sustainable commitment

Nor-Shipping has set its theme this year as "Your Arena for Ocean Solutions," inviting ocean industry actors, alongside companies from the wider business community, to participate in a bid to build collaboration and enable sustainable commercial growth. “Norway is showing real commitment to position itself at the head of a movement to enable greener shipping standards and build sustainable development within the ocean space,” said Nor-Shipping Director Per Martin Tanggaard. “That is very much in evidence at Nor-Shipping 2019.”

The Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, will chair the Engineering Green Shipping roundtable in Oslo on June 5, inviting business leaders to join her to help accelerate the transition to low-emission maritime operations. Two days before that, the Norwegian government and UNGC will host The High Level Meeting on Ocean in the city. This will gather diverse stakeholders with the intention of building on the foundation of the UNGC Action platform for Sustainable Ocean Business, launched in 2018.

Powerful insights

“The level of participants in all our events this year – from the Opening Ceremony, through to the Blue Talks in the Blue Economy Hall, and our wide selection of seminars and forums – is outstanding,” Tanggaard said. “I believe the industry is genuinely excited about the huge, untapped potential of the ocean space and our visiting experts will deliver powerful insights that, hopefully, will help our delegates unlock real value."

Nor-Shipping 2019 takes place from June 4-7, 2019 across a series of venues in Oslo and Lillestrøm, Norway. A total of more than 30,000 members of the industry are expected to attend, with around 1000 exhibiting companies showcasing their products, services and innovations.

