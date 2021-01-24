Norway Invests in R&D to Propel Offshore Wind Development

NTNU and SINTEF will be partners in the newly funded FME NorthWind research center, which will develop competitive offshore wind farms within ten years.

The NorthWind Research Centre for Environment Friendly Energy (FME) has been awarded $14 million for the next eight years by the Research Council of Norway.

The goal is for a consortium of more than 40 industry, research and educational institutions to work together to make Norway a world leader in offshore wind and make offshore wind a competitive energy source in the next decade.

“Rapid growth in offshore wind power internationally offers great opportunities for Norwegian businesses. Research and development is crucial to secure lower costs, less environmental impact and improved operating models for such projects. I believe a longterm research center with industry partners, the research community and the government will contribute to further development of offshore wind power in Norway," said Tina Bru, Norway’s Petroleum and Energy Minister in announcing the award of the grant.

This major investment will develop new green jobs in Norway in offshore wind, contribute to offshore wind becoming a new export industry in Norway, increase efficiency in offshore wind, cut costs and contribute to the sustainable development of wind power on land and water.

Now we have to develop wind power that shows even greater regard for both people and the environment.

“Land-based wind power has seen a great deal of engagement on the part of the public. Now we have to develop wind power that shows even greater regard for both people and the environment. An important task for the center is to be a knowledge-based meeting place for different wind power interests,” says NTNU’s rector Anne Borg.

Great expertise in offshore wind

NTNU and SINTEF were also partners in the previous Centre for Environment Friendly Energy related to offshore wind, FME NOWITECH, from 2009 to 2017. The center provided the foundation for 40 innovations and educated more than 260 master’s students and 40 PhD candidates. FME NorthWind will continue these efforts to train experts for the future.

The center will be managed by SINTEF along with NTNU, the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI), the Norwegian Institute for Natural Research (NINA) and the University of Oslo (UiO). Among the larger international partners are DTU, TNO, Fraunhofer, University of Strathclyde, NREL and NCEPU. The collaboration with over 40 Norwegian business partners is absolutely central, the players said.

Among the main goals are to develop competitive floating wind farms by the year 2030, and at least 20 innovative developments.

“Norway is a knowledge powerhouse when it comes to ocean space technology. NorthWind will study new radical solutions that will make offshore wind a very important part of the energy supply of the future. The knowledge developed in the center will also be valuable for the other important maritime industries in Norway,” said Alexandra Bech Gjørv, CEO of SINTEF.

The Research Council of Norway’s centers for environmentally friendly energy (FME) fund projects for eight years. The goal is for the centers to make a long-term research effort at a high international level. The research will solve identified challenges in renewable energy, energy efficiency, CO2 management and the social sciences.

