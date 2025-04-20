How Do You Design Flexible Subsea Cables for Offshore Power?

[By Kari Williamson]

Imagine that the wires to your house not only have to withstand high electrical current flow, weather and wind, but also salt water, ocean currents, temperature changes and large movements. This is the big challenge in connecting large, electrical structures at sea to the power grid.

Dynamic underwater cables are the solution for this challenging task. They are large, robust and flexible cables that have to be able to withstand the forces found in the ocean and in structures like floating solar power plants, offshore fish cages, oil and gas platforms and offshore wind turbines.

The dynamic cables act as an umbilical cord to the static underwater cables that carry electricity to or from shore.

“They’re a bit like the power cables we have for all the electrical gadgets that we connect via a plug to the fixed cables in the wall,” says Naiquan Ye, a SINTEF research manager.

He is working to ensure the robustness of the dynamic cables, which has a major impact on the cost of many projects.

“According to the current plans, Europe will need 6000 km of underwater power cables annually. That’s as far as the distance from Norway to Bermuda,” says the researcher.

It is rare for us to have cable breaks in the wires in our walls – but how often have we had to toss a charging cable or replace an extension cord because it was coiled or mishandled a few too many times?

According to Lloyd Warwick, a company that specializes in claim settlements for the insurance industry, 83 percent of offshore wind insurance claims are due to cable faults. The cables become vulnerable when they heat up due to the current flowing through them and are moved by ocean currents, waves, and the constantly shifting distance between the floating structure and the stationary seabed.

There are three types of submarine cables:

Dynamic cables are mobile and carry energy, and often information as well, between a floating installation and the static submarine cable.

Static submarine power cables are cables that lie stationary on the seabed and carry energy between installations at sea and on land, or between countries. These are not exposed to the same stresses as dynamic cables.

Communication cables are like static submarine power cables, but contain fibre optics and other information technology.

The cables are also multi-layered to ensure reliable electricity transmission. These layers need to be waterproof, carry control signals, be unaffected by magnetism, not leak electricity, and also withstand the stresses of constant movement in both ice-cold and warmer seawater.

Lowering costs

So it is not so surprising that these cables are expensive to produce. Demand for them has been low until now, with the main purchaser being the oil and gas industry – which has had the budget to pay a little extra for safety.

This is changing with the transition to renewable energy.

Researcher manager Naiquan Ye and laboratory manager Kenneth Njuolla in SINTEF’s laboratory. Dynamic cables and everything that goes with them are tested here. Photo: Anne Berit Heieraas

Budgets are usually tighter here, and unlike an oil platform where one cable suffices, an offshore wind farm needs a dynamic, underwater cable for every single wind turbine.

The design and production must be optimized in terms of cost, but also so that the cables last as long as possible.

This is where Ye’s team comes in. Through many years of simulating and testing cables, the group has learned a lot about how the different components of these cables behave and how they handle internal and external stresses.

“Since the 1980s, SINTEF researchers have developed advanced models to simulate the properties of cables in complex marine environments. These numerical tools are world-leading, and the industry uses them to ensure safe and sustainable production of ocean-based energy, both in the oil and gas and offshore wind industries,” says Ye.

According to the current plans, Europe will need 6000 km of underwater power cables annually. That’s as far as the distance from Norway to Bermuda.

Spectre of exhaustion

The biggest threat to a cable’s lifespan is fatigue. Simply put, the materials wear out. As current flows through the cable, it behaves a bit like a garden hose when you turn on the water – it starts to move and bend.

In a water hose this is not a problem because the water flows through easily, but in an electric cable you have multiple metal wires – just like the cross-section of a charging cable at home. If you twist and turn them too much, they will eventually crack and then break.

Kenneth Njuolla and Kristian Minde at SINTEF measure the strength of a copper wire, one of the many components in a dynamic cable. The wire is fatigued to the point of breaking. These are experiments that take us from oversized and expensive solution, to sleek umbilicals for offshore wind. Photo: Kai Dragland.

Then there are the insulating materials, like a data cable that transmits control signals, and the cable itself. All of them consist of varied materials that can withstand different amounts of movement over time.

On top of all this, each of the materials will move differently. Just as the rubber or plastic around the outside of a regular household cable has a completely different mobility if you remove what is inside.

Numerical calculations fall short

“However, the properties and movements of cables are much more complicated than numerical models can predict. Impurities in the material, production, installation and the environment they are in, like temperature, can affect the lifespan of cables,” says Ye.

If lab testing is done early in an offshore wind project, it can significantly reduce the cost of the power cables while optimizing the design.

Laboratory testing is a critical method for determining the effects of these influences. In the design laboratory, we monitor how the cables behave in real life, and the results are fed back into the numerical tools to find more precise methods for estimating the service life of the cables.

“If lab testing is done early in an offshore wind project, it can significantly reduce the cost of the power cables while optimizing the design,” Ye says.

By twisting and turning the cable in a test rig, researchers can see how the different components of the cable move relative to each other. These components can often move inside the cable when they are in operation. The movements are usually non-linear due to friction between the components – that is, they are not directly proportional to the movements around the cable. That is why it is so difficult to calculate how a cable and its contents move.

Testing full-scale cables makes it possible to see how much the cable can withstand, how strong it is, and what will ultimately be the weak point that causes a cable to break.

This article appears courtesy of Gemini News and may be found in its original form here.