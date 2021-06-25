For Day of the Seafarer, WMU and ITF Open Access to Welfare Training

WMU file image

The World Maritime University (WMU) and the ITF Seafarers’ Trust are delighted to announce that as of 25 June 2021, the ground-breaking online Maritime Welfare Professional Development Programme (MARI-WEL) is to be offered free of charge in recognition of the Day of the Seafarer and the ongoing sacrifices seafarers are making during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Day of the Seafarer theme, “A Fair Future For Seafarers”, recognizes that seafarers deserve much greater appreciation for the essential work they do and a much better treatment as “key workers” as they enable global trade. Those charged with promoting the welfare and wellbeing of seafarers, and especially those serving the needs of seafarers during the global pandemic, must also be recognized and applauded.

In this spirit, WMU and ITF Seafarers’ Trust are offering free access to the complete MARI-WEL program. Individuals wishing to pursue a certificate of completion from WMU, upon successful completion of Module Assessments, will have the option of paying USD 100 to cover the administrative costs.

Developed by WMU, in collaboration with the ITF Seafarers’ Trust, MARI-WEL is delivered by distance learning via an innovative online portal consisting of a series of videos, lectures and activities – enabling participants to follow the program from anywhere in the world. MARI-WEL is designed to meet the needs of anyone who works with or interacts with seafarers, both onboard and onshore. This includes ship management companies, crewing agencies, port chaplains, and welfare providers.



The MARI-WEL program is comprised of three in-depth modules that provide a wealth of invaluable information covering international/Interagency regulation & collaboration relating to seafarers; psycho-social and occupational health relating to seafarers; and crew & resource management and land-based welfare relating to seafarers

"The comprehensive MARI-WEL program was designed by WMU and the ITF Seafarers’ Trust with world-leading experts to support the professional development of people with an interest in seafarers’ welfare. With the dire situation seafarers have been facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now, more than ever, seafarers’ welfare should be of great concern to all. It is their dedication and perseverance that has kept global trade moving despite a pandemic that has substantially changed our world,” said Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU.

“While many of us are now working from home, we hope this course will be particularly useful for those wishing to improve their skill set and get a better understanding of the challenges facing the world’s seafarers,” said Ms. Katie Higginbottom, Head of ITF Seafarers’ Trust.

