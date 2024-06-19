Zinus AS Secures Contract with ABB for Delivery of CRU500 CMS Cruise Unit

[By: Zinus AS]

Zinus is proud to announce its recent contract win with ABB for the delivery of the CRU500 cable management system (CMS) for end-client Portsmouth International Port, this marking our first international contract for the CRU500.

The contract entails the delivery of one CMS Cruise unit along with three shore-side cabinets, tailored to optimize aesthetics and functionality for the port environment. This agreement underscores the industry's recognition of Zinus’ expertise in delivering cutting-edge solutions for the maritime charging and shore power sector.

Moreover, Zinus AS is dedicated to ensuring service and maintenance support for our clients. As part of the contract, we will establish local representation to provide prompt and efficient service to guarantee uninterrupted operations.

One of the key highlights of the CRU500 CMS is its fully electric design, featuring cables neatly organized within cable chains. This innovative approach not only enhances safety but also reduces weight, making it the lightest CMS system available for cruise ships in the market today.

This equipment will be used as part of a UK government funded Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure competition (ZEVI) project, called Sea Change. This is a shore power system that will operate across the three busiest berths at Portsmouth International Port, which will allow visiting ferry or cruise ships to turn off their engines as they will be able to ‘plug-in’ and use green electricity to run their onboard systems.

Providing shore power will reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality around the port. It is estimated that the system will save over 20,000 tonnes of CO2e per annum from 2027. This is the equivalent to the annual carbon footprint of around 2,500 UK households (source).

“We are immensely proud to secure our first international contract for CMS cruise systems with ABB,” says Geir Arne Bjørkelund, Sales Director, Shore Power at Zinus.“This milestone achievement is a great recognition of our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are excited to bring our CRU500 CMS to Portsmouth International Port by the end of March 2025, and to see it in operation as the first of our cruise units outside Norway.”