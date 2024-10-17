Zinus AS Awarded Contract for Shore Power Units to Port of Skagen

[By: Zinus AS]

Zinus AS, a leading provider of innovative shore power solutions, is proud to announce its recent contract with Port of Skagen for the delivery of two of its ZPP115 shore power units. The units are set to be delivered early in 2025, marking another milestone in Zinus’ expanding presence in Denmark.

The ZPP115 is an upgraded version of the ZPP215 model, building on its predecessor's reliability and performance. Designed with flexibility in mind, the ZPP115 offers easy and efficient handling of shore power cable management, catering to the diverse needs of ports and the vessels they serve. Its innovative features allow for seamless integration, making it the perfect solution for ports looking to improve energy efficiency and support sustainable operations.

“We are thrilled to add the Port of Skagen to our growing list of Danish clients,” said Klaus Kopelman, Sales Manager at Zinus AS. “The Port of Skagen is a vital hub in the region, serving a variety of vessels from fishing and cargo to cruise ships. Our ZPP115 units will provide the port with a reliable, environmentally friendly power solution, helping them to reduce emissions and create a cleaner port environment. This partnership represents a great step forward in supporting Denmark’s ambitions for greener maritime operations.” The Port of Skagen is one of Denmark’s busiest and most diverse ports and with rapid growth underway, the port has been focusing on enhancing its sustainability efforts, and the introduction of shore power technology is an essential part of that strategy.

The CEO of Port of Skagen, Mr Willy B. Hansen comments: “The Cabel Management System from Zinus AS is a vital part of the Port of Skagen pilot in the Interreg North Sea project - Green Supply Chains. The pilot aim is to electrify the pelagic fish landing operation at the Scandic Pelagic & FF-Skagen landing terminals. The system will enable the large vessels to turn off their diesels and run on green electricity.” The collaboration between Zinus AS and the Port of Skagen underscores both parties' commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of maritime operations. This project is another crucial step in advancing Denmark’s green transition, and Zinus is proud to be a trusted partner in this journey.