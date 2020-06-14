Z-Tech® 4500 Tugs for the U.S. Navy

The first of a series of six new Z-Tech® 4500 tugs for the United States Navy (YT 808) was successfully launched by Dakota Creek Industries of Anacortes, Washington in late May 2020.

The US Navy has been operating six Valiant (YT 802) class of tugs, the first of which was delivered in 2010 and all six have been in continuous operation ever since. The six new vessels (YT 808) have modifications based on feedback from their skippers, new Navy requirements, as well as incorporating EPA Tier 4 emissions certified main engines.

Particulars are as follows:

Length overall: 27.42 m (90′ – 0″)

Breadth, moulded: 11.65 m (38′ – 3″)

Depth, (hull): 5.00 m (16′ – 5″)

Draft, Navigational: 4.88 m (16′ – 0″)

Bollard Pull: 40 tonnes

The new tugs are powered by twin Caterpillar 3512E 1810 HP main engines driving Schottel SRP 340 fixed pitch Z-drive thrusters. The fendering system at the bow consists of two rows of cylindrical fender and a lower course of “W” fenders. An extensive amount of underwater fendering is used for operation with submarines, and new diagonal “D” side fendering was added to help safely push low freeboard barges.

The tugs are also equipped with a 2,000 GPM fire pump and two monitors.

The class notation is: ABS ? A1 Towing Vessel, Unrestricted Navigational Service, ? AMS

For more information about this new Z-Tech® 4500 tug, or on any other high-performance vessel designs developed by Robert Allan Ltd., please contact: design@ral.ca.

