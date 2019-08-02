Yusen Terminals Appoints Alan McCorkle as CEO

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-02 16:04:13

Yusen Terminals LLC announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Alan McCorkle as Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2019. He will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company and will become a member of Yusen Terminal’s Board of Directors.

Alan McCorkle joined YTI in 2014 as Vice President and was promoted to Senior Vice President of West Coast Operations for NYK Ports. He was responsible for all container terminal operations at Yusen Terminals in Southern California, Ceres Marine Terminals’ RORO and Bulk Operations in Port Hueneme and Stockton, CA, and Ceres Marine Terminals’ RORO and Cruise operations in Vancouver, BC.

Prior to joining Yusen Terminals and NYK Ports, Alan was a team member of the A.P. Moller–Maersk Group for 25 years holding diverse positions of increasing responsibility. He headed the development of the Pier 400 terminal in Los Angeles, becoming its Managing Director when the facility opened in 2002. In 2004, as General Manager, APM Terminals (Jamaica) Ltd., Mr. McCorkle managed all port operations in Jamaica before returning to Southern California to become YTI’s Vice President of West Coast Operations in 2014.

Alan holds a B.S. in Business Management from Clemson University and is a graduate of the Executive Development Programs at Cornell University and IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

