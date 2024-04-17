World’s Largest Car Carriers Ordered with MAN Energy Solutions Propulsion

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

Chinese yard, Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), has received an order for 4 × MAN B&W 8S60ME-GI engines in connection with the building of 4 × 10,800 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) for South Korean shipping owner, HMM Co. Ltd.. CSIC Diesel Engine Co. Ltd (CSE) will build the Mk10.5 dual-fuel -GI (-Gas Injection) engines in China, which will feature Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) emissions-reduction technology for Tier III NOx compliance.

Upon delivery, the PCTCs will go out on charter to Hyundai Glovis Co., Ltd., the logistics company headquartered in Seoul, South Korea and part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.

MAN Energy Solutions will also provide the 3 × MAN 8L28/32DF (Dual-Fuel) GenSets aboard each vessel with CSSC Marine Power Zhenjian Ltd. (CMP) set to build these, also in China.

Bjarne Foldager – Country Manager, Denmark – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We are delighted to secure this order, underscoring MAN Energy Solutions' ability to deliver comprehensive propulsion solutions for cutting-edge PCTC projects. This achievement sets the stage for establishing a market standard in next-generation PCTC vessels, integrating our trusted and proven engines. Winning contracts for both main and auxiliary engines aligns with our strategic goal of providing complete propulsion packages. Congratulations to HMM for their bold commitment to decarbonisation.”

Thomas S. Hansen – Head of Sales and Promotion – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The car carrier market is currently thriving and demand for new tonnage is at an all-time high. Most of these newbuildings are with dual-fuel engines – on account of new emission regulations – with LNG leading the way as most popular alternative fuel. That said, our main engines here will also be delivered as both methanol- and ammonia-ready. Accordingly, the ME-GI engine remains the most prominent dual-fuel engine in the market with more than 700 orders. It is the world’s most efficient, methane-fuelled engine and has extremely low levels of methane slip, which make it the industry’s leading dual-fuel engine across vessel types such as container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers, as well as car carriers.”