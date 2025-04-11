World’s Biggest Emission Control Area Agreed

[By: NABU]

The UN International Maritime Organisation (IMO) agreed to establish an Emission Control Are (ECA) the Northeast Atlantic. For millions of people along the Atlantic coastlines - from Portugal, Spain, and France through the British Isles up to Iceland and Greenland - the air they breathe will get much cleaner. Besides human health there is also a big benefit for the environment that suffers from toxic air pollutants.

“Today marks a historic day in air pollution reduction from ships. The new Emission Control Area will avoid thousands of premature deaths in Europe. Moreover, the Northeast Atlantic ECA will close the gap between existing ECAs in North and Baltic Sea and Mediterranean Sea. Thereby almost all European waters will be Emission Control Areas soon. This harmonized regulation not only benefits people and nature but also facilitate a level playing field for the maritime industry in Europe. Our network of NGOs in 13 European countries has put this on the political agenda. Without civil society engagement this would not have happened - but we also would like to express deep thanks to people working in national administrations especially in Portugal who made this possible.” says Sönke Diesener, shipping expert at NABU.

Besides decreased air pollution there is a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions too. Reduction in fuel use as well as a swich to alternative energies incentivised by the higher prices for higher quality fuels. Moreover, there will be less ground level ozone formation which is another high potential greenhouse gas deriving from air pollution by ships.

The just released European Maritime Transport Environmental Report 2025 shows Sulphur Oxides going down 70% since 2014 within the already established ECAs. Thus, it is only consequent to move ahead with this regulatory framework. Least European waters not covered so far are the Spanish (Canary Islands) and Portuguese (Azores and Madeira) islands and the Black Sea. “It is not acceptable to leave this people with toxic air pollution. Therefore, we are committed to move on to advocate for an all EU-ECA and beyond – both for sulphur and nitrogen oxides” concludes Sönke Diesener.

Unfortunately, it will be still allowed to burn toxic heavy fuel oil, if the exhaust gases are washed out by so-called scrubbers, whose contaminated wash water is dumped in the ocean. This practice still downgrades the achievements for the environment and creates loopholes that undermine the economic level playing field for shipping. That is why, alongside the expansion of ECAs, NABU believes that a ban on scrubber wash water discharge is necessary, as already implemented by several countries such as Denmark, Finland, and Sweden.