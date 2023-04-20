World Maritime University and RINA Sign MoU

Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President, WMU and Paolo Salza, Chief Risk, ESG & Compliance Officer, RINA

In recognition of mutual interests in maritime education and research, RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Maritime University (WMU), an institution established by and for the international maritime community within the UN system. The MoU is aimed to promote academic, technical, and educational exchange between the two institutions with the aim to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and oceans future.

Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of the WMU, said, “We are pleased to establish a partnership with RINA, an organisation that is committed to ensure an energy transition for the maritime industry. Engagement with the industry is vital for WMU and RINA’s green approach aligns perfectly with our focus on maritime energy and the UN Sustainable Goals. We look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

The MoU, signed in Genoa, will present opportunities for field study training exchanges for WMU students, exchange of academic information, and, where appropriate, collaborative research.

“We are delighted to put this MoU in place and see it as a forward-thinking approach for the industry,” adds Paolo Moretti, CEO of RINA Services. “The exchange of information and the education of young engineers are vital for the decarbonisation pathway and innovations for the future. The MoU will help attract talent and further the development of new ideas that will support the maritime industry going forward.”

“While the MoU initially runs for a period of five years, we hope that this is the start of a long-term relationship between our two institutions which will benefit the maritime industry at all levels” concludes Moretti at RINA.



About World Maritime University

The World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden, is established within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) a specialized agency of the United Nations. The mission of WMU is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. WMU’s vision is to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime ocean’s future. WMU is an organization by and for the international maritime community and is committed to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

About Rina

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Mobility, Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2021 of 533 million Euros, over 5,300 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organisations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.



RINA www.rina.org

World Maritime University https://www.wmu.se/



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.