World-First ME-GA Engine Demonstration

The MAN B&W ME-GA engine pictured at MAN Energy Solutions’ Research Centre Copenhagen By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2021 12:51:07

MAN Energy Solutions has has demonstrated its latest low-speed, dual-fuel engine – an MAN B&W ME-GA type designed for LNG/fuel-oil running – at a ceremony live-streamed from its Copenhagen Research Centre today. The new engine is an Otto-cycle variant of the company’s successful ME-GI engine.

As its pre-mixed combustion results in low NOx emissions, the ME-GA engine is inherently Tier II and Tier III compliant in gas-operation mode. To fully utilise its dual-fuel potential in Tier III areas, the engine is being offered with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR).

Wayne Jones OBE, Chief Sales Officer, MAN Energy Solutions, participated in the event, which was hosted by Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business, and Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Two-Stroke Promotion and Customer Support.

Jones said: “Our development of new technologies is directly influenced by the close relationships we have with our customers. We initiated this ME-GA project in late 2017 when we recognised a strong market desire for a lower-cost alternative to the ME-GI engine, driven primarily by the LNG carrier market. Crucially, this new supplement to our dual-fuel portfolio continues our mission to decarbonise shipping and further the maritime energy transition to sustainable fuels.”

MAN Energy Solutions aims to start testing the first, commercial ME-GA design by the end of this year, with the first engine delivery following in early 2022.

Foldager said: “It’s taken a team of 150 colleagues, and hundreds of tests and operational hours, to get the engine to this important stage. In doing so, we have drawn on the invaluable experience gained from developing our successful ME-GI concept. Similarly, our proprietary EGR system also plays an important role in the ME-GA set-up. Not only does it deliver NOx-compliance, it also helps maintain control of the ignition process and reduces fuel consumption by 3 and 5% in gas and fuel-oil modes, respectively.”

He added: “This is just the latest milestone in the dual-fuel strategy we have followed over the past decade, and further confirms our leadership in this critical marine segment. Our dual-fuel engines continue to act as standard bearers for environmentally friendly, reliable propulsion-technology with their seamless switching between fuels. Ultimately, we expect the ME-GA to become standard among LNG carriers.”

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its portfolio of two-stroke, dual-fuel engines has accumulated over 1.6 million operating hours from the 155 engines (6.3 GW) currently in service – all running on clean fuels such as LNG, LPG, ethane and methanol. With fuel prices and availability currently in flux, MAN Energy Solutions expects the option of retrofitting to dual-fuel engines to increasingly become a necessity.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.