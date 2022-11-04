World-Class Ballast Water Treatment for First in World-Class MSC World

MSC World Europa

[By: BIO-UV Group]

MSC World Europa, the first in a series of four next generation cruiseships to join the MSC Cruises’ fleet, has been delivered with a state-of-the-art ballast water treatment system from the BIO-SEA by BIO-UV Group stable.

As befitting one of the most environmentally efficient cruiseships to leave French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique MSC Cruises new LNG-fuelled flagship incorporates a highly sophisticated wastewater management arrangement, as well as a skid-mounted BIO-SEA B series unit for treating ballast water.

A BIO-SEA B02 0300 BWTS was selected as being the most effective way of meeting the 215,863gt ship’s 300m3/h ballast water flow rate requirement. The system also features an embedded power management cabinet for ease of operation.

Switzerland-headquartered MSC Cruises, the world’s largest privately-owned cruiseship operator, has more than ten BIO-SEA units either in service or on order. Similar units are installed on all four of the shipowner’s Meraviglia- and Meraviglia Plus-class vessels, MSC Bellisima, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Grandiosa and MSC Virtuosa.

Benoît Gillmann, BIO-UV Group’s President and CEO said: “We are delighted that Chantiers de l’Atlantique has once again trusted the performance of BIO-SEA UV technology to treat its ships’ ballast waters. We have a long relationship with Chantiers de l’Atlantique going back more than ten years, so pleased to partner with the shipbuilder on this milestone MSC Cruises flagship and other vessels. This newbuild and the ones to come are proof of the trust and confidence Chantiers de l’Atlantique has in BIO-UV Group's maritime division.”

With an array of sophisticated technology designed to lessen the impact of operations on the environment, the delivery of MSC World Europa sets the benchmark in building sustainable cruiseships.

The shipyard has ordered the same type of BIO-SEA units for a third and fourth vessel in the World-class series. A second ship, MSC World America, is already under construction.

