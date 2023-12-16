WinGD Secures Bureau Veritas AiP for X-DF-A Ammonia Engine Safety Concept

[By: WinGD]

Bureau Veritas has added its vote of confidence to Swiss marine power company WinGD’s ammonia fuelled X-DF-A dual-fuel engine, granting an approval in principle (AiP) for the engine’s safety concept. At a certificate ceremony held last week at the Marintec exhibition in Shanghai, representatives of both organisations celebrated the achievement.

The safety concept describes how risks associated with using ammonia as a fuel are controlled under reasonably foreseeable abnormal conditions, as well as possible failure scenarios and their control measures. It is therefore a key element for demonstrating a safe engine room concept and the capability for safe vessel operation using ammonia as fuel.

WinGD Director Sales Volkmar Galke was on hand to receive the certificate and said: “Our steady and systematic approach to the new fuel technology coupled with collaborative efforts with esteemed partners like Bureau Veritas, reaffirms our commitment to safety, reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. This latest AiP underscores WinGD's leadership in introducing carbon-free ammonia power to the deep-sea fleet. Teaming up with expert partners, such as BV, ensures that these cutting-edge technologies will be available well ahead of emission targets, providing operators with essential planning space and valuable hands-on experience.”



Bureau Veritas, represented by Alex Gregg-Smith, Senior Vice President, Marine & Offshore North Asia & China, emphasized the crucial need for trust in new technologies within the maritime industry's ongoing evaluation of diverse transition pathways. Alex added, "This AiP instils confidence in early adopters that, subject to careful considerations in design, build, integration, and operation, the ammonia two-stroke engine can effectively address the rising demand for sustainable solutions. BV is proud to have collaborated with WinGD on this groundbreaking development."



The AiP comes after confirmed orders for X-DF-A in two bore sizes. The first engine to be developed, the 52-bore X52DF?A, will be available for delivery from Q1 2025 and is applicable to a range of vessels including gas and bulk carriers. As the industry moves at an accelerated pace towards a carbon-free future, the safety concept AiP is among the necessary steps giving shipowners the assurances they need to move ahead with ammonia-fuelled vessel designs.



X-DF-A engines will operate on the Diesel principle in both diesel and ammonia modes, maintaining the same rating field as WinGD's existing X-engines.