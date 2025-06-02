WinGD Enters the Engine Aftercare Market with Global Service Launch

[By: WinGD]

Swiss marine power company WinGD has launched its global service offer, expanding the original parts supply, in-service support and technical advisory it currently delivers during the engine warranty period across the entire vessel lifecycle. Global Service by WinGD will support ship operators by maximising the profit-making potential of their engines and vessels, maintaining optimal efficiency and extending the compliant lifetime of their assets.

Built on a foundation of over 125 years of two-stroke engine design expertise, the service expansion pairs WinGD’s deep-rooted understanding of the vessel energy system with a global service network delivering on-time and on-budget field service, technical support and spare parts. Global Service by WinGD complements the full lifecycle support already offered to global WinGD users through digital optimisation, hybrid energy integration and management, and crew training solutions. WinGD CEO Dominik Schneiter shared: “Our customers are increasingly looking to us to help them navigate the challenges of deep-sea shipping. Today this includes not only the clean energy transition but also supply chain uncertainty, the growing complexity of ship systems, and the need to leverage insights available through digitalisation. Our unique understanding of the main engine means we are the ideal partner to help keep vessels running at optimal performance, ensuring peace of mind for our customers.”

To develop a service offer that fully meets customer expectations, WinGD has partnered with key engine users on service programme pilots. Working directly with vessels in operation, the service business has been designed from the perspective of a global customer prioritising responsiveness and reliability. To achieve this, the service offer will be supported by experienced personnel stationed around the globe, technical support centred in Switzerland and Asia, and spare parts deployed from warehouse locations worldwide.

“With Global Service by WinGD, we're not just meeting customer expectations — we're redefining them." added Benny Hilström, Vice President of Market Development at WinGD. "Ship owners worldwide have come to rely on WinGD not just for high-performance engines, but for unwavering support exactly when and how they need it. This is service on their terms and we're setting a new standard."

The service offer will be available to all customers of a WinGD designed engine.