Windstar Cruises Partners with Coral Gardeners in Tahiti

[By: Windstar Cruises]

MIAMI, FL, October 18, 2022 – Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises has partnered with the Coral Gardeners, a Mo’orea (French Polynesia)-based organization determined to revolutionize ocean conservation and create a global movement to save the coral reefs through reef restoration, awareness activities, and innovative solutions. The team works to grow, plant, and monitor thousands of heat-resilient corals with the goal of bringing life back to the ocean.

The three-year partnership begins this month with Windstar’s $35,000 donation to Coral Gardeners to adopt coral for all guests sailing with Windstar in French Polynesia for the remainder of 2022.

2022 is Windstar’s 35th anniversary of sailing in Tahiti/French Polynesia – the longest of any operator in the region. (It’s also the only destination where the U.S.-based cruise line sails year-round, giving guests ample opportunity to plan a once-in-a-lifetime visit in any season.) With two ships sailing French Polynesia throughout October, Windstar has been celebrating its 35th season all month long with special events, integration with local dignitaries and artists, and a heightened infusion of local culture both on board and ashore.

“This new partnership is a wonderful way for us to celebrate Tahiti during our 35th anniversary season, but more importantly to make a positive impact for the future of these incredible islands,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We’ve been focused on reducing our carbon footprint via updating our fleet’s engines and operations, and this next step in climate action at sea is to partner with Coral Gardeners to protect the environment in French Polynesia and beyond.”

Guests on the remaining 2022 sailings will receive a small card in their guest room, alerting them to the adoption of coral in their name. In 2023 and 2024, each guest booked on a Windstar cruise in French Polynesia will be presented with the option to adopt a coral for a donation of $35 per person. Unique coral adoption cards for those participating will be placed in their guest room on board.

Prelog is confident the majority of guests will choose to donate to help save the reef they are enjoying on their Tahiti cruise.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.