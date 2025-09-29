Lauren Kieny Named Windstar's New Central U.S. Regional Sales Manager

[By: Windstar Cruises]

Windstar Cruises is pleased to announce the appointment of Lauren Kieny as its new Central U.S. regional sales manager, furthering the line’s commitment to strong travel advisor partnerships and to spreading the joy of small-ship cruising throughout the region.

Kieny joins Windstar with more than a decade of experience in luxury travel and cruising, having held leadership roles at SeaDream Yacht Club, American Queen Voyages, Globus family of brands, and Oceania Cruises. Most recently, she served as director of sales for the Midwest at SeaDream Yacht Club. With hands-on experience across reservations, sales operations, and customer service, Kieny knows firsthand what travel advisors need to succeed—and she’s passionate about helping them grow their business.

In her new role with Windstar, Kieny will oversee sales efforts across 12 states, including Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. She’ll work closely with travel advisors on everything from account management and sales planning to promotional initiatives and events. Her calendar will also include plenty of training sessions, webinars, and familiarization trips to help advisors experience Windstar’s “180 degrees from ordinary” style of cruising.

“Lauren’s energy, enthusiasm, and deep industry knowledge make her a natural fit for Windstar,” said Joe Jiffo, director of sales at Windstar Cruises. “She understands the importance of relationships and brings a fresh perspective to our team. Her passion for travel and discovery is a perfect match for Windstar’s spirit of exploration and our friendly, personalized service.”

Based in Dallas, Texas, Kieny is also known for her love of animals and the outdoors. When she’s not cheering on travel partners or sailing with Windstar, you’ll find her volunteering with rescue organizations or traveling with family and friends.

Windstar Cruises operates a fleet of all-suite yachts and iconic sailing ships, offering immersive itineraries, a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, and service that’s as warm and welcoming as it is personalized. The boutique cruise line is also expanding, with two new ships—Star Seeker in December 2025 and Star Explorer in December 2026—set to join the fleet and open up even more destinations for guests to discover.