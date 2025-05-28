Wind Propulsion Verification to Take Centre Stage at Nor-Shipping 2025

[By: Anemoi Marine]

The maritime industry’s focus on decarbonisation and performance transparency will be in the spotlight at Nor-Shipping 2025, as leading experts gather for a panel discussion titled “Wind Propulsion: What’s Real, What’s Verified?” on Wednesday 4 June at 11:00am in Technical Seminar Room E6, Hall E, NOVA Spektrum.

The session will explore the process of independently verifying wind propulsion performance, the impact of trusted data, and the need to distinguish proven results from unverified claims. The discussion is particularly timely following the recent release of independently verified performance data from Anemoi Rotor Sails installed on an 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax vessel.

Panellists:

Luke McEwen, Technical Director, Anemoi Marine – provider of proven Rotor Sail wind-assisted propulsion technology

Daniel Weiss, Shipping Strategy, Vale – charterer of the world’s largest VLOC wind propulsion installation

Tobias Groeger, Business Development Manager, Lloyd’s Register – independent classification society providing advisory and performance verification

The panel will be moderated by Gavin Allwright, Secretary of the International Windship Association (IWSA).

Attendees will gain first-hand insight into the latest developments in wind propulsion verification, hear directly from industry leaders involved in real-world installations, and learn what’s needed to ensure trusted, data-driven decision-making as wind-assisted technologies scale up.

Panel Details:

Title: Wind Propulsion: What’s Real, What’s Verified?

Date: Wednesday 4 June 2025

Time: 11:00 - 11:25 am

Location: Technical Seminar Room E6, Hall E, NOVA Spektrum, Nor-Shipping

Read more about the recent performance results here: https://anemoimarine.com/lloyds-register-advisory-verifies-the-performance-of-anemoi-rotor-sails-on-tr-lady-kamsarmax