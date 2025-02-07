Wilson Sons Tests Drones to Make Port Operations Even Safer, More efficient

[By: Wilson Sons]

This January, Wilson Sons, recognized for its extensive experience of more than 187 years, started testing drones in the Port of Salvador to make vessel deliveries and pickups. Speedbird Aero, which specializes in designing, manufacturing, and operating drones, owns uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Using drones to make deliveries in port facilities is unprecedented in Brazilian ports. It supports the country’s development by introducing innovation and new technologies.

Speedbird Aero is a leader in uncrewed aerial logistics solutions and was the first company to obtain, in 2022, authorization from Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) to operate uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS — an operation in which there is no visual contact between the pilot and the aircraft and no auxiliary observer for long-distance flights). Speedbird already has international operations in Singapore, which is a reference in port innovation.

"The drone tests are a milestone of innovation in Brazil's port sector, generating even safer, more efficient, and sustainable technological solutions. Our Shipping Agency, the oldest in operation in Brazil, along with other divisions at Wilson Sons, leads the way in adapting to change and supports progress in port infrastructure and national development," says Flávia Carvalho, executive director of Wilson Sons' Shipping Agency. Flávia further adds: "The competent authorities have granted all authorizations and licenses required for the operation, therefore Speedbird fully guarantees the safety of this activity. Safety is a value and a non-negotiable requirement for Wilson Sons."

The company is a leader in open innovation

Wilson Sons, which has been innovating over more than 187 years of history and has had a specific team for technological innovation since 2019, is recognized for its leading role in adopting new technologies and collaborating with startups, seeking operational excellence. Partnering with other companies, in 2022, the company led the foundation of Cubo Maritime & Port, the first hub in the Latin American maritime and port sector dedicated to promoting an innovation ecosystem and developing new technologies.

In 2024, the company was recognized, for the third year in a row, as a leader in open innovation in the Transportation and Logistics category, according to the 100 Open Startups Ranking. Wilson Sons is among the 150 most innovative companies in Brazil, according to a PwC survey. The company is among the Top-5 Transport & Logistics companies, according to the Valor Inovação Brasil Yearbook based on a detailed survey carried out by Strategy, PwC's strategic consulting firm, in collaboration with the newspaper Valor Econômico.