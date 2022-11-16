William Doyle Appointed to National Maritime Committee

[By: Port of Baltimore]

BALTIMORE, MD – William P. Doyle, executive director of Maryland’s Port of Baltimore and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) has been appointed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC) for a two-year term, effective immediately. The MTSNAC provides information and recommendations to Secretary Buttigieg through the U.S. Maritime Administration on matters relating to the maritime industry and its role in overall transportation.

“I am very honored to have been asked by Secretary Buttigieg to serve on the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee,” said Executive Director Doyle. “Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is a major gateway for U.S. DOT’s Maritime Security Program (MSP) enrolled vessels. U.S.-Flag MSP companies American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier Company, Liberty Maritime Corporation, and Waterman Logistics/SEACOR all call on the Port of Baltimore. We play a vital role in our nation’s defense and the overall supply chain. Our skilled and talented International Longshoremen’s Association workers keep the cargo flowing.”

In a letter to Mr. Doyle, Secretary Buttigieg noted that he is being appointed to represent the point of view of the ports and terminals sector within the broader surface transportation system. Secretary Buttigieg noted Executive Director Doyle’s experience and perspective will help address the challenges facing maritime transportation, expand the capacity and productivity of America’s gateway ports, and to help the U.S. maritime industry meet the economic and security needs of the nation.

Executive Director Doyle was appointed to his current position by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in 2020 after serving as CEO and executive director for the Dredging Contractors of America representing the U.S. dredging and marine construction industry. He is a former U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner (2013-2018) after being appointed by President Barack Obama and twice unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Maryland’s Port of Baltimore ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, imported sugar and imported gypsum. It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled and ninth nationally for total cargo value.



